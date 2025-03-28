JD Vance accuses Denmark of neglecting Greenland as he arrives for controversial visit

US vice president JD Vance, with Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (L) and US national security advisor Mike Waltz (R), speaks at the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

US vice president JD Vance has accused Denmark of neglect as he landed in Greenland for an unsolicited and controversial visit to the Arctic island.

Shortly after flying into the ice-locked US military base of Pituffik in north-west Greenland with his wife, Usha, and other senior US officials, on Friday he told US troops that he is “really interested” in Arctic security.

“As you all know, it’s a big issue and it’s only going to get bigger over the coming decades,” he told troops on his arrival.

During an address later, he said his message to Denmark was that “you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland.”

Greenland, a former Danish colony, is a semi-autonomous territory within the kingdom of Denmark, its foreign and security policies run by Copenhagen.

Mr Vance said Greenland is less secure now than it was a few decades ago and that it would be better off under the security of the United States.

“Our argument really is with the leadership of Denmark, which is under-invested in Greenland and under-invested in its security architecture. That simply must change. It is the policy of the United States that that will change,” Mr Vance said at the military base.

“I think that you’d be a lot better ... coming under the United States’ security umbrella than you have been under Denmark’s security umbrella.”

He directly attacked Denmark for “not keeping pace” as China and Russia have taken greater and greater interest in Greenland.

“We know that too often our allies in Europe have not kept pace. They haven’t kept pace with military spending. And Denmark has not kept pace in devoting the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and from other nations.”

Earlier, US president Donald Trump reiterated his desire for the US to take control of the remote and resource-rich Arctic island as US territory.

“We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We have to have Greenland — it’s not a question of, ‘Do you think we can do without it?’ We can’t.”

Hours before, in Nuuk, political leaders agreed to form a broad four-party coalition government, in a show of national unity.

In a rebuke to the Trump administration and its public campaign to gain control of Greenland, four of the territory’s five parties signed the coalition agreement on Friday, which states on page one: “Greenland belongs to us.”

There has been a week of heightened tension, amid already strained relations between the US, Greenland and Denmark as a result of Mr Trump‘s repeated threats to acquire Greenland.

Accompanying Mr Vance were Mr Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, who is at the centre of the embarrassing Signal message group security breach, his wife, Julia Nesheiwat, the energy secretary, Chris Wright, and senator Mike Lee.

Earlier in the week, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen accused the US of putting “unacceptable pressure” on Greenland and Denmark to give up the territory, adding: “It is pressure that we will resist.”

The delegation’s plans were hastily rescheduled just days before to cut out visits to the capital, Nuuk, and a dog sled race in Sisimiut after widespread outrage in Nuuk and Copenhagen over the unsolicited trip. Originally the second lady was scheduled to travel without the vice-president.

The Greenlandic government’s coalition agreement was signed on Friday after all but one of the parties reached a deal with the ruling party, the Democrats, which received the most votes in the March 11th election, on Thursday. The most US-friendly party, Naleraq, which came second in the election, left the talks on Monday, and will not be part of the coalition.

The first page of the coalition agreement states that “no one” should have any doubt that “Greenland belongs to us.

“We decide our own future. We must choose our partners ourselves. And we are the ones who dictate the pace in this regard,” it reads.

“We must show the world that we are a people and a country that stands together in prosperity and adversity. Our unity as a people must always outweigh political disagreements in individual areas.”

In his first press conference as prime minister in his hometown Nuuk, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, a 33-year-old former minister of industry and minerals, called for political unity to combat external pressures.

“At a time when we as a people are under pressure, we must stand together,” he said. - Guardian

