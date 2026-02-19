Ireland among over 30 states calling for inquiry into potential war crimes in Sudan

Displaced Sudanese people sit in the shade in Tawila displacement camp amid the remains of a fire that broke out there on February 11th. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has joined 31 other international counterparts in calling for a prompt and impartial investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan.

The civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in April 2023 after a feud between rival generals.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have fled the country in the almost three years since.

McEntee cosigned a joint ministerial statement on the ongoing crisis, which expresses “grave concern over the continued deadly unlawful attacks on civilians”.

The statement, which was signed by most EU states, the UK, New Zealand and Canada, calls on the RSF and SAF, as well as their allied militias, to “immediately cease hostilities”.

“We condemn the abhorrent violence against civilians, particularly women and children and all serious violations of international humanitarian law in the strongest terms,” it states.

“These violations may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity and must be promptly and impartially investigated, with those responsible for international crimes brought to justice.”

Ministers said the recent “severe escalation” in drone and aerial attacks, including those affecting displaced civilians, health facilities and food convoys, had resulted in a significant number of civilian deaths and injuries, and had also disrupted humanitarian access and supply lines.

A displaced Sudanese woman who left El-Fasher after its fall with others, walks amid the remains of a fire that broke out at a camp in Tawila on February 11, 2026. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The statement notes there have been drone and rocket strikes on World Food Programme trucks, warehouses and health facilities in recent weeks, resulting in deaths and “severe” injury among civilians and aid workers.

“Intentional attacks against humanitarian personnel, vehicles, or supplies, as well as wilfully impeding relief supplies, are contrary to international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.”

It adds that the Darfur and Kordofan states remain the epicentre of the world’s “largest humanitarian and protection crisis”.

“Sexual and gender-based violence is rampant, famine is confirmed and severe hunger continues to spread. Up to 100.000 people have been displaced in recent months in the Kordofan states alone,” the statement adds.

It called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, including the obligation to allow and facilitate rapid, safe and unimpeded access of food, medicine and other essential supplies.

“Civilians including humanitarian personnel must be protected at all times, particularly women and girls, who remain at risk of sexual and gender-based violence. Those fleeing must be granted safe passage.

“We stand with the people of Sudan and humanitarian organisations – local and international – who are working tirelessly and under extremely challenging conditions to assist them.”

