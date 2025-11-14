Mass killings investigation in Sudan will hold culprits to account, vows UN

Women and children from Al Fashir in Sudan at a camp where they sought refuge from fighting between government forces and the RSF. Photograph: AP

Members of the UN Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution for an independent fact-finding mission to investigate reported mass killings in Al Fashir, Sudan.

At a special session of the council in Geneva on the situation in the city in Darfur which fell to paramilitary forces in October, the text passed without a vote – a strong sign of international support.

The fact-finding mission will also seek to identify the perpetrators of violations allegedly committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies in Al Fashir.

The ambassador of the permanent mission of the United Kingdom in Geneva said the fact-finding mission would document and preserve evidence of violations, which would lay the ground for future justice and accountability.

In an opening address to delegates, the UN human rights chief urged the international community to act.

“There has been too much pretence and performance, and too little action. It must stand up against these atrocities – a display of naked cruelty used to subjugate and control an entire population,” UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Türk said.

A displaced Sudanese woman who fled Al Fashir after the city fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

The RSF has denied targeting civilians or blocking aid, saying such activities are due to rogue actors.

Mr Türk also called for action against individuals and companies “fuelling and profiting” from the war in Sudan, and gave a stark warning about surging violence in the central Sudanese region of Kordofan, with bombardments, blockades and people forced from their homes.

Kordofan is a region comprised of three states that serves as a buffer between the RSF’s western Darfur strongholds and the army-held states in the east.

The fall of Al Fashir to the RSF on October 26th cemented its control of the Darfur region in the more than two-year civil war with the Sudanese army.

The draft text up for consideration by the council strongly condemns the reported ethnically motivated killing and use of rape as a weapon of war by the RSF and allied forces in Al Fashir.

Mona Rishmawi, a member of the UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan described examples of rape, killing and torture and said a comprehensive investigation is required to establish the full picture.

She said RSF forces had “turned Al Fashir University into a killing ground” where thousands of civilians had been sheltering. Witnesses also recounted seeing bodies piling in the streets and trenches dug in and around the city, Ms Rishmawi said.

The proposed resolution stops short of mandating an investigation into the role of external actors who may be supporting the RSF, which the ambassador to the permanent mission of Sudan in Geneva criticised, saying that his country faced an “existential war” following the international community’s failure to act.

Makeshift shelters erected by displaced Sudanese who fled Al Fashir. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

“We were warning all over the UN ... calling for pressure on the rebel militia and the country that is sponsoring it with military equipment – I mean the UAE,” Hassan Hamid Hassan said.

Sudan’s army has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supplying the RSF with weapons, a claim which UN experts and US lawmakers have found credible.

The UAE ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Jamal Al Musharakh, categorically rejected claims that it provides support in any form to either of the warring parties.

The European Union, UK, Norway and Ghana expressed support for the resolution, strongly condemning the violence in Sudan, which they warned could threaten regional stability.

The resolution also calls for the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces to allow life-saving aid to reach the many people who may still be trapped inside the famine-struck city. Women fleeing the city have reported killings and systematic rape while others have described civilians being shot in the streets and attacked in drone strikes.

– Reuters