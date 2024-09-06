UN mission says both Sudan sides committed abuses, calls for peacekeepers

Residents displaced from a surge of violent attacks gather in the village of Masteri in west Darfur, Sudan Photograph: Mustafa Younes/AP

Both sides in Sudan’s civil war have committed abuses that may amount to war crimes, and world powers need to send in peacekeepers and widen an arms embargo to protect civilians, a UN-mandated mission has said.

Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have both raped and attacked civilians, used torture and made arbitrary arrests, according to the report that said it was based on 182 interviews with survivors, relatives and witnesses.

“The gravity of our findings and failure of the warring parties to protect civilians underscores the need for urgent and immediate intervention,” the UN fact-finding mission’s chair, Mohamed Chande Othman, told reporters.

Both sides have dismissed past accusations from the US and rights groups, and have accused each other of carrying out abuses.

Neither immediately responded to requests for comment or released a statement in response to the report, the first from the fact-finding team since being created by the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva last October.

The mission members called for an independent force to be deployed without delay.

“We cannot continue to have people dying before our eyes and do nothing about it,” mission member Mona Rishmawi said. A UN-mandated peacekeeping force was a possibility, she added.

The United Nations fact-finding mission’s expert member Mona Rishmawi, left, its chairman Mohamed Chande Othman and expert member Joy Ngozi Ezeilo present its first investigative report into the Sudan conflict in Geneva, Switzerland. Photograph: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

The mission called for the expansion of an existing UN arms embargo which currently just applies to the western region of Darfur where thousands of ethnic killings have been reported. The war that started in Khartoum in April last year has spread to 14 out of 18 of the country’s states.

The mission said it had also found reasonable grounds to believe the RSF and its allied militias had committed additional war crimes, including the abduction of women who were forced into sexual slavery and the recruitment of child soldiers.

Mission member Joy Ngozi Ezeilo said unnamed support groups had received reports of more than 400 rapes in the first year of the war, but the real number was probably much higher. ”The rare brutality of this war will have a devastating and long-lasting psychological impact on children,” she said.

The fact-finding team said it had tried to contact Sudanese authorities on multiple occasions but had got no answer. It said the RSF had asked to co-operate with the mission, without elaborating.

The conflict began when competition between the army and the RSF, who had previously shared power after staging a coup, flared into open warfare. Civilians in Sudan are facing worsening famine, mass displacement and disease after 17 months of war, aid agencies say.

US-led mediators said last month that they had secured guarantees from both parties at talks in Switzerland to improve access for humanitarian aid, but that the Sudanese army’s absence from the discussions had hindered progress.

A group of Western countries including Britain will call for the renewal of the mission at a meeting this month, with diplomats expecting opposition from Sudan which says the war is an internal affair. - Reuters

