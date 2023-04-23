More than 140 Irish citizens in Sudan seek help as foreign evacuations begin

A grab taken from an AFPTV video shows a convoy leaving Khartoum towards Port Sudan as people flee the battle-torn Sudanese capital. Photograph: Abubakarr Jalloh/AFP via Getty images.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) says it is contact with more than 140 Irish citizens seeking assistance in Sudan as fighting continues in the country.

The department said it “remains deeply concerned by the ongoing situation in Sudan and has been actively planning for assisted evacuation with our international partners”.

International efforts to evacuate diplomatic personnel and other citizens continued on Sunday as battles between two rival Sudanese commanders entered their ninth day.

All US government personnel were evacuated from Washington’s embassy in Khartoum, as well as a small number of diplomatic personnel from other countries, US officials said on Saturday.

The operation evacuated fewer than 100 people, officials said. France said it was evacuating diplomats on Sunday.

The DFA said: “The evacuation operation underway in Khartoum is highly sensitive. Given the volatile security situation on the ground, to protect that operation and the citizens involved we are unable to provide further comment at this time.

“We are currently in contact with more than 140 Irish citizens. Every effort is being made to assist them.”

The department said Irish citizens who have not already done so should urgently register with the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya (which is accredited to Sudan) at https://www.dfa.ie/travel/citizens-registration.

Citizens are advised to follow the embassy on Twitter (@IrlEmbKenya) for updated advice. If urgent, the embassy’s out of hours consular assistance phone line can be contacted at +254 716 353 999, and the department can be contacted at +353 1 408 2000.

On Saturday, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs Seán Fleming described reports of evacuations of foreign citizens as being “premature” arising out of safety concerns at airports.

“We are talking to our international colleagues, particularly France and the UK. There are reports of evacuations happening and I think that’s premature, the airports aren’t safe to go in and out of, so it’s important that the full facts of the situation are taken into consideration.

“There’s no security people can rely on to get planes in and out. All of that has to be examined before any evacuation can take place,” Mr Fleming told Saturday with Colm Ó’Mongáin on RTÉ Radio.

Among those who are hoping to be evacuated from Sudan is a primary school teacher from Derry who is living in Khartoum in Sudan. The man, who is only going by the name of Brian for safety reasons, has urged the Irish Government to increase its efforts to bring him and his family to safety.

He told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio on Friday that he and his family were safe. “We’ve been spending the bulk of our time in our basement. It seems safer to be below ground. We are here in Khartoum. And the situation is declining rapidly.

“[This morning] it doesn’t sound like a ceasefire. Let’s put it that way. I’m hearing bursts of gunfire. I’m hearing thuds of shelling. So yeah, I mean, it seems that whatever ceasefire was verbally communicated or sort of agreed, hasn’t been upheld. And it seems that the fighting is continuing.”

The father of two said his 18-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were “bearing up okay”. “They are processing this in their own way. We are trying to be as calm as possible for our sake and for their sake. They are in communication with friends who are in different parts of the town so they are aware of the urgency of this and the danger of it.”

He said being evacuated “would be the ideal situation”.

“I just want to communicate the urgency of our situation. You know, I want to speak up on behalf of all Irish citizens here. And, like I say, I know that conversations are happening. I read The Irish Times story with Cathal Berry [Independent TD and former Army Ranger] quoted talking about how efforts need to be stepped up.

“I just want to communicate the urgency of it and, whatever efforts are being made, if you could please, please, please step them up, if possible, co-ordinate, collaborate, take whatever steps are necessary.

“We have registered our details and they [the embassy] are fully aware that the ideal scenario is for us to be extricated, removed and evacuated. It is very clear that that is what our desired outcome would be. It [the violence] happened very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

A young doctor explains the dangers involved in fleeing the capital of Khartoum with his family as a possibly civil war breaks out. Video: Reuters

Members of the Sudanese community in Ireland are also reflecting on the outbreak of violence in their native country. Dr Osama Ali, general secretary of the Sudanese Community in Cork, says that what is happening in Khartoum doesn’t look like “unrest between two parties” but a “full-blown war”.

The paediatric consultant at Mercy University Hospital in Cork said: “I was born in Khartoum city. It is a lovely city. I have most of my family there. It is very hard to see areas that I recognise now completely destroyed. The city is reaching a point where there is utter and complete destruction.”