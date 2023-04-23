US officials say embassy evacuated in Sudan amid fighting

Smoke billows over residential buildings in eastern Khartoum on April 22nd, 2023, during battles between the forces of two rival generals. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

All US government personnel were evacuated from Washington’s embassy in Khartoum, as well as a small number of diplomatic personnel from other countries, US officials said on Saturday.

The operation evacuated fewer than 100 people, officials said, as fighting rocks Sudan.

“We evacuated all of the US personnel and dependents assigned to Embassy Khartoum,” said Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass.

A substantial number of local staff remain in Khartoum supporting the embassy, where Washington decided to suspend operations on Saturday due to the security risks, Mr Bass said.

READ MORE

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend.

Washington on Saturday repeatedly called on the parties to extend and expand a ceasefire for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday to a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

Each side has accused the other of not respecting the truce.

The evacuation operation conducted on Saturday involved just over 100 US special operations forces and began at 3pm local time when US aircraft, including three MH-47 Chinook transport helicopters, took off from a US base in Djibouti, stopped in Ethiopia to refuel, then flew the last three hours to Khartoum.

US forces spent just an hour on the ground in Sudan before taking off again, entering and exiting Sudan without being fired upon by the warring factions on the ground, the military said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is “working closely” with the EU and other partners on contingency planning for a range of possible scenarios up to and including an evacuation of Irish citizens in Sudan.

A spokesman for the department said more than 100 Irish citizens in Sudan had registered with the relevant Irish embassy and every effort was being made to maintain regular contact.

On Saturday, the Sudanese army said it was co-ordinating efforts to take diplomats from the UK, the US, China and France out of the country on military planes, as fighting persists in the capital including at its main airport.

However, Seán Fleming , Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, described reports of evacuations of foreign citizens as being “premature” arising out of safety concerns at airports.

“We are talking to our international colleagues, particularly France and the UK. There are reports of evacuations happening and I think that’s premature, the airports aren’t safe to go in and out of, so it’s important that the full facts of the situation are taken into consideration.” – additional reporting: Reuters