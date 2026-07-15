Starmer defends record in emotional final outing as UK prime minister

Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle shaking hands with UK prime minister Keir Starmer as he leaves his last prime minister's questions as PM in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Photograph: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has defended his record in an often emotional final outing at prime minister’s questions, which largely avoided political jibes in favour of tributes and questions, many about the World Cup.

Answering the very last question, his voice breaking at times, Starmer paid tribute to those he had worked with over his two years in office, which will end on Monday when he hands over to Andy Burnham.

“This will be my last answer from this dispatch box,” he began. “Every prime minister knows when they take up the torch that the day will come when they have to pass it on. That day has come for me. This is the end of my political journey.”

After a session watched by his wife and children, as well as members of the public whose lives intersected with policy areas, such as Jaguar Land Rover workers and parents who campaigned for a social media ban for children, he ended: “Can I wish you good health and happiness to all those in the gallery whose lives have been changed or improved by this Labour government, and all across the country who struggle to be seen or heard.

“You’re the reason I came into politics. To my wife and children, I love you. Goodbye.”

This farewell was greeted by cheers and applause from many MPs, ending when the speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, reminded the Commons that applause is frowned on in the chamber.

In one early exchange Starmer said he was “truly horrified” at the death of Ann Widdecombe, and suggested she be granted a shield in the Commons, as is the case for Jo Cox and David Amess, who were murdered as sitting MPs.

Asked for his advice to Burnham and to England before their semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday evening, Starmer replied: “For my successor and for the England team, I won’t give advice. I will simply give my wholehearted support.”

[ Andy Burnham secures Labour leadership with landslide support, paving way to becoming UK PMOpens in new window ]

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, dispensed with her usually combative questions to ask Starmer about a series of topics, some more serious than others, including whether the country deserved “a televised debate between Nigel Farage and Count Binface” ahead of the Clacton byelection.

Starmer replied: “My advice to everyone is: put your vote in the bin.”

In response to a more earnest question, about why Starmer had once said that in No 10 “when he pulled the levers, nothing happened”, the prime minister launched into a defence of his record.

“We did pull the levers,” he said. “We pulled the levers to stabilise the economy, and we’ve stabilised the economy. We pulled the levers to strengthen our public services, and NHS waiting lists are coming down at the fastest rate for 17 years.

“We pulled a big lever on child poverty, and this government will be doing more on child poverty than any government ever, including previous Labour governments. We put the biggest investment into defence and security, and our international standing has been restored.”

In her final question, Badenoch said she wanted to thank Starmer’s family “for the love and support they have given him throughout his time in office”, noting that all political families make big sacrifices.

Starmer responded by thanking the Tory leader for having “extended kindness to me privately at very difficult times”, including when his family home was attacked, and when his brother died.

Even Reform UK’s deputy leader, Richard Tice, opted to give Starmer an easy time, pointing out that under his tenure the England men’s soccer team had the best win record of any UK prime minister.

In contrast, another Reform MP, Danny Kruger, who defected from the Conservatives, castigated Labour for not putting up a candidate in Clacton. Starmer replied: “I know that Reform believe in recycling politicians.”

The final question came from a Labour MP, Carolyn Harris. Fighting back tears, she said he had turned the party around after its 2019 election defeat.

“Today, because of his service and his leadership, children are growing up in a fairer Britain,” she said. “We stand tall on the world stage, and every day we’ve seen his decency and his courage shine through.

“Can I thank him and his wonderful family, on behalf of me and my family, for their cherished friendship, and I am certain everyone will join me in wishing him and his family the very, very best for their next chapter.” – Guardian