New EU-Ukraine drone deal will see Kyiv war effort benefit from increased production

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukraine at a ceremony to mark Ukraine’s Statehood Day. Photograph: Maxym Marusenko/EPA

Ukraine and the European Union have sealed a “drone deal”, aiming to combine Kyiv’s expertise with EU industrial capacity ​to establish joint projects and increase production. The development was confirmed on Wednesday by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“We need to combine our strengths,” Von der Leyen said in a speech in Kyiv at a ceremony to mark Ukraine’s Statehood Day. “This deal will bring together ​Ukrainian ingenuity and Europe’s industrial scale.”

Von der Leyen said the EU could offer advantages to Ukraine such as “huge technological and industrial capacity” and “safe and secure ⁠production sites”.

Ukraine has signed a series of such drone deals with individual countries. At last week’s ‌Nato ‌summit ​in Turkey, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed three more, saying they brought the total to nine.

But Wednesday’s deal is the first intended to cover countries and companies across the EU. ⁠It is part of a new EU-Ukraine defence ​industrial partnership which the commission, the EU’s executive body, ​said would expand to include anti-ballistic missiles by 2028.

“We will do everything necessary to build Europe’s anti-ballistic system by integrating ‌all European anti-ballistic capabilities,” Zelenskiy said in his ​speech to the ceremony.

The partnership reflects a growing desire among European politicians and companies to tap into ⁠Ukrainian expertise gained from the war with Russia as ​they seek to boost their own defences against Moscow.

In a statement, the commission said it would work with 19 founding partners of the drone deal, including EU-based companies such as Indra Group, Fincantieri and Quantum Systems, as well as Ukrainian firms such as LLC Skyfall Industries.

Von der Leyen said the new initiative would break down bureaucratic barriers and agree common standards that would make it easier for Ukrainian and EU-based companies to undertake joint ventures.

Ukraine has developed a highly ‌sophisticated drone industry after having ⁠only limited expertise in the sector when Russia invaded in February 2022.

Zelenskiy has travelled widely to promote drone deals, particularly in the Middle East, where Gulf countries have ‌been keen to learn from Ukraine as they seek to counter Iranian strikes.

“The knowledge you have gained on how to work drone and anti-drone ​systems is truly unique,” Von der Leyen said, addressing Zelenskiy.

“We must tap into ​this together. Because we know the threats that Europe faces in this area – we have seen incursions and alerts across many (EU) member states.”

Ukrainian policemen stand next to a body of a victim killed following a Russian strike in Odesa on July 15, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Odesa endured another day of Russian drone and missile attacks targeting its port and civilian infrastructure, the authorities there said. "A massive combined missile and drone attack on the Odesa region has been ongoing for the fifth day in a row," said governor Oleg Kiper. "Three people were killed, and at least three others were injured," he added. (Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine stepped up their battle over the Black ​Sea and key trade routes on Wednesday, with Moscow killing three people in an attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and Kyiv’s drone forces striking Russian shipping.

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said a “massive” Russian drone and missile attack on the southern region continued for a ​fifth day, with civilian, industrial and port infrastructure coming under attack.

Three people were killed and at least three more injured after a Russian missile ⁠strike on a seven-storey residential building in Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said.

Russia in recent days has stepped up ‌attacks ‌on ​Ukraine’s deepwater Black Sea ports in the Greater Odesa area, which handle much of the country’s grain and other cargo and are vital to its wartime economy.

Ukraine has ⁠expanded its campaign to disrupt logistics for Russia’s ​forces in areas Moscow occupies in southern Ukraine and to ​isolate Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian drones hit 20 Russian vessels in the Black Sea overnight, Kyiv’s top drone ‌forces commander said on Wednesday.

​Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said on Telegram that 116 vessels have been struck ⁠in the Sea of Azov this month.

The Ukrainian attacks have forced Russia, the world’s top grain exporter, to restrict shipping in the Sea of Azov – a route that handles about a quarter of its grain exports, sources told Reuters. Shipping remained restricted on Tuesday, they said.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov described the attacks on shipping in the Sea of Azov as “terrorism” while Russia’s agriculture ministry acknowledged that exports may get diverted to other routes.

Zelenskiy, meanwhile, has endorsed the head of ‌the state energy company to be Ukraine’s new prime minister.

Zelenskiy ​ announced plans to replace prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko this week, after just a year in the job. Parliament accepted her resignation on Tuesday and is expected to vote on her successor on ​Thursday. Zelenskiy has given little explanation for the move so far, apart from saying the ⁠aim is to refresh the leadership. – Reuters