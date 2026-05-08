Hantavirus outbreak: Third Briton has suspected case, KLM flight attendant tests negative

Two people evacuated from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak board a Luxembourg Air Rescue plane in Cape Verde earlier in the week en route to the Netherlands. Photograph: Luxembourg Air Rescue crew

An additional suspected case ‌of hantavirus has been identified in a British national on ​the South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, UK officials said.

Three people – a Dutch ​couple and a German national – died in ‌the outbreak on the luxury cruise ship MV ​Hondius. In total, five people are confirmed to ⁠have contracted the ⁠virus.

Two British nationals have been confirmed as cases of hantavirus, as part ​of its monitoring of the outbreak on the ship, the UK Health Security ‌Agency ‌(UKHSA) said ​in an update on Friday.

The agency did not provide further details of ⁠the new suspected ​case.

Elsewhere, the World ‌Health Organisation on Friday said ​a Dutch KLM flight ​attendant who had been ⁠in contact with ‌a ‌woman ​who died ⁠from ​a hantavirus infection ​in Johannesburg ‌had tested ​negative for a ⁠possible infection.

The ⁠woman ​had been admitted to a hospital in ‌Amsterdam on Thursday ⁠with signs of a ‌possible infection.

The ​MV ​Hondius is expected to dock in Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, on Sunday, and the UKHSA said British nationals on board who are not displaying symptoms will be flown back home and asked to isolate for ‌45 days.

Seven Britons ⁠disembarked the ship on April 24th in St Helena. The agency said two ‌are isolating in Britain already, four are in St ​Helena and one has been ​traced outside the UK.

Orthohantaviruses, more commonly known as hantaviruses, are a group of viruses primarily found in rodents but that can infect humans.

Hantaviruses are spread to humans via inhalation of or contact with infected rodent faeces, urine and saliva – or, more rarely, through bites and scratches from contaminated animals.

An investigation into the suspected hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius was under way.

The MV Hondius, which was carrying about 150 passengers from various countries, left Ushuaia in Argentina about three weeks ago for the Canary Islands, stopping in mainland Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan, St Helena, Ascension and Cape Verde. – Reuters, The New York Times