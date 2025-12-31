In pictures: Australia rings in 2026 with fireworks and a show of solidarity in Sydney

The 'family fireworks' show lights up Sydney's Opera House and Harbour Bridge on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Saeed Khan/Getty

The world has started to ring in the new year with firework displays in Australia and New Zealand.

In Sydney, all eyes were on the Opera House where fireworks lit up the sky in spectacular fashion before midnight.

New South Wales premier Chris Minns urged the public to “square your shoulders, puff out your chest and walk out” to celebrate on New Year’s Eve as a show of defiance.

It follows the December 14th terrorist attacks at Bondi beach during a celebration of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Earlier, Auckland welcomed in the new year with a colourful fireworks display over the Sky Tower.

The five-minute display involved 3,500 fireworks launched from various floors of the 240m tower, which is New Zealand’s tallest structure.

The Pacific Island nations of Samoa, Tonga, along with Tokelau have also welcomed in 2026 with celebrations.

People take photos of the New Year's Eve firework displays at the Opera House in Sydney. Photograph: George Chan/Getty

People on Bondi beach observe a minute's silence on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Saeed Khan/Getty

New Year's Eve celebrations at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse. Photograph: Vince Caligiuri/Getty

South Korean Buddhist devotees pray at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul on New Year's Eve

Revellers in Amritsar, India, get ready to usher in 2026. Photograph: Narinder Nanu/Getty

Women pose for photos by Hoan Kiem Lake next to a New Year installation in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/Getty