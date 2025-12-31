In pictures: Australia rings in 2026 with fireworks and a show of solidarity in Sydney

The world has started to ring in the new year with firework displays in Australia and New Zealand.
In Sydney, all eyes were on the Opera House where fireworks lit up the sky in spectacular fashion before midnight.
New South Wales premier Chris Minns urged the public to “square your shoulders, puff out your chest and walk out” to celebrate on New Year’s Eve as a show of defiance.
It follows the December 14th terrorist attacks at Bondi beach during a celebration of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
READ MORE
Earlier, Auckland welcomed in the new year with a colourful fireworks display over the Sky Tower.
The five-minute display involved 3,500 fireworks launched from various floors of the 240m tower, which is New Zealand’s tallest structure.
The Pacific Island nations of Samoa, Tonga, along with Tokelau have also welcomed in 2026 with celebrations.