Donald Trump to address world leaders in New York

Key reads

Merz’s absence from UN General Assembly is noted as criticism grows over Gaza stance

Taoiseach and Tánaiste join world leaders for UN summit on Gaza

Dark cloud hangs over UN headquarters as leaders gather for ‘World Cup of Diplomacy’

Brazil’s Lula notes conviction of predecessor for plotting coup

According to a tradition going back to 1955, Brazil always speaks first at the UN General Assembly. The host comes next - the US - meaning that two ideological foes are speaking back to back.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva began his speech by regretting international backsliding on international law. He then moved on to note the conviction this month of his right-wing predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, for plotting a military coup.

A panel of five Supreme Court justices convicted the former president of trying to cling to power after losing the 2022 election to Lula, and sentenced him to 27 years in jail. He is also banned from running for office until 2060. Bolsonaro has called the trial a “witch hunt” aimed at preventing him from contesting the 2026 election.

“Before the eyes of the world, Brazil sent a message to all aspiring autocrats and those who support them: our democracy, our sovereignty are non-negotiable,” Lula told the assembly.

Does the UN still matter?

“We gather to prove that this institution matters,” the President of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock has told the session.

This is the 80th time the general assembly has met, and it is a “make it or break it moment, politically, financially” for the UN, Baerbock continues.

It’s hard not to think as she is speaking the things that contributed to the collapse of the League of Nations, the predecessor to the UN, in the 1930s. It lost its authority because powerful nations ignored it, and invaded other countries.

The open flouting of international law by states such as Russia and Israel is a major challenge to the UN, as is the hostile approach of the Trump administration, which has withdrawn from UNESCO, the UN Human Rights Council, and the UN-brokered Paris Agreement to curb climate change.

The world currently faces challenges that can only be faced collectively, Baerbock says, like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We work together or we suffer alone.”

Applause as Guterres calls on Israel to heed international court

The first applause of the session has come as António Guterres calls on Israel to implement measures ordered by the International Court of Justice in regard to Gaza.

He called for an immediate permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages by Hamas, and immediate access for humanitarian aid.

Since the ICJ ruled there was a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza and ordered Israel to prevent this, “a famine has been declared and the killing has intensified,” he told the assembly.

“The measures stipulated by the ICJ must be implemented fully and immediately,” he said. “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people and the systematic destruction of Gaza.”

He also condemned the situation in Ukraine, where “relentless violence continues to kill civilians”.

UN Secretary General António Guterres says principles of UN “under siege”

The session is now underway, presided over by former German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

In an opening speech, UN Secretary General António Guterres has warned that the principles of the UN are “under siege”. He recalled that the UN was created by those who had witnessed the Nazi death camps, to prevent a repeat of World War Two. There is now a choice between “a world of might makes right, or a world of rights for all”.

The ability of the UN to do its work is being cut out from under it, Guterres said. The United States has cut $1 billion in funding from the UN under Trump, causing a budgetary crisis.

“International cooperation is not naivety, it is hard headed pragmatism,” Guterres told the assembly. “The choices we make are not part of an ideological debate, they are life and death for millions.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Irish Times live blog of the United Nations General Assembly in New York as world leaders gather to address crises from Gaza to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump is due to be one of the first speakers, at roughly 14:50 Irish time.

I’m Naomi O’Leary and I’ll be with you for the next few hours.