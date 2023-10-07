US will offer ‘all appropriate means of support’ to Israel after attack from Gaza

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US president Joe Biden during a meeting in New York in September. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

The United States will offer Israel “all appropriate means of support” following the attack on Saturday by Palestinian forces from Gaza, president Joe Biden has said.

He warned any other country or group hostile to Israel against seeking to take advantage from the current situation.

He said the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s security was “rock solid”.

In a statement on Saturday he said the US “unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza”.

President Biden said he had spoken on Saturday with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“I made clear to prime minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.

“The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation.”

The president said his administration’s support for Israel’s security was “rock solid and unwavering”, and that he and first lady Jill Biden were praying for the families of those killed and injured in the attacks and retaliations.

“Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.

“My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with prime minister Netanyahu.”