Shinzo Abe shooting: Former Japanese prime minister has died

Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, has died after being shot while making a speech in the western Japanese city of Nara.

Mr Abe (67) was attacked while giving a campaign speech in front of a train station in Nara City, 370km west of Tokyo, on Friday morning. The shooter, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene.

Cellphone footage taken by locals showed the man approaching Mr Abe from behind and firing at least two shots, reportedly from a shotgun. The former prime minister collapsed and was shown bleeding heavily from the chest before being airlifted to hospital.

[ Shinzo Abe: A resilient, driven leader who became a controversial figure ]

Police have arrested a 41-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, according to Japan Broadcasting Corporation. The government’s top spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, said Yamagami is a former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Forces, Japan’s navy. Mr Matsuno called the attack “barbaric”.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s current prime minister, said the shooting, which came during campaigning ahead of an upper house election this Sunday, was a “heinous act”.

Shinzo Abe overcame multiple scandals to become Japan’s longest serving leader in history, overtaking his uncle, Eisaku Sato. Photograph: Erin Schaff/The New York Times

The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said he was “saddened and shocked” by the shooting. “Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States. The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and people of Japan.”

Mr Abe has remained a major conservative force in Japanese politics since resigning due to ill-health in late 2020. He still leads the most powerful faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has been in power for all but a handful of years since 1955.

The shooting has shocked the country.

Political violence in Japan, though rare in recent years, is not unheard of. Hitoshi Motoshima, then mayor of Nagasaki, barely survived an assassination attempt by ultra-rightists in 1990 after he suggested Emperor Hirohito bore responsibility for the second World War.

Inejiro Asanuma, then leader of the Japan Socialist Party was fatally stabbed with a sword by a teenage ultranationalist in 1960 during a televised debate. Several other politicians have been attacked over the years. Mr Abe’s grandfather, former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, survived an assassination attempt in 1960.

[ Shinzo Abe: A resilient leader who tilted Japan to the right ]

Gun-control laws have grown strict, however, and gun-crimes in Japan are extremely rare. A single gun fatality was recorded for the whole of 2015. The murder rate of 0.3 per 100,000 people is among the lowest in the world. Some commentators have speculated the gun used in the attack may have been home made.

Mr Abe was prime minister twice, once from 2006-007. When he returned to office in December 2012, he staked out a conservative position that won him popularity with nationalists but made him a controversial figure, particularly on the left.

He overcame multiple scandals to become Japan’s longest serving leader in history, overtaking his uncle, Eisaku Sato. His resilience in itself convinced many in the world of business and politics that his policies were to be taken seriously.