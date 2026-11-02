Work on Galway ring road to start early next year as last opponent withdraws objection

Construction could start on the Galway City Ring Road as early as next year, the Government has signalled after a High Court challenge was withdrawn, paving the way for the project to proceed.

Active travel advocate and cycling campaigner Shane Foran has withdrawn his High Court action challenging the approval of the N6 Galway City Ring Road.

Speaking at the High Court in Dublin on Monday, Foran confirmed that there was no financial settlement included as part of the agreement he signed with Galway City Council and Galway County Council.

The agreement secured commitments for improved active travel infrastructure on roads where traffic is forecast to increase when the proposed ring road is operational, he said.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) was represented at the mediation discussions last Friday and gave a verbal commitment about proposed walking and cycling facilities on the affected roads.

Foran officially confirmed in the High Court on Monday that he was withdrawing the challenge.

His was the fourth judicial review challenging the grant of planning permission for the road by An Coimisiún Pleanála last April.

The three other cases taken by homeowners were settled last month.

Foran alleged there was a failure by An Coimisiún Pleanála “to consider adverse impacts for vulnerable road users on several Galway city roads where traffic is forecast to increase when the proposed ring road is operational”.

He said that under this agreement, Galway City Council has undertaken to “progress the possibility of providing high quality” walking and cycling facilities on the affected roads, through the standard project phases of concept, feasibility, options selection, design, environmental evaluation and statutory process.

Foran said the city council has also undertaken to review road pinch points that may create avoidable conflicts between cyclists and moving motor vehicles and it has agreed to develop a policy on cycling in one-way streets.

Seán Canney, the Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, said the deal paves the way for the project to proceed to construction.

“We are now proceeding with the procurement process, with construction expected to commence by 2028 at the latest,” the Galway East Independent TD said.

“This road is long overdue. It is a vital piece of infrastructure for not just Galway City and County but the entire western region, helping to reduce traffic congestion, improve journey times, strengthen connectivity and support businesses and communities.”

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said the ring road was the first road project in the State to be designated as “critical infrastructure”.

“We can now look forward to the delivery of this transformative project,” he added.

Some 54 homes will be acquired to facilitate the planned 18km road stretching from the M6 motorway at Coolagh roundabout to a point west of Bearna village.

The County Council, meanwhile, is currently engaging in an early acquisition scheme with residents whose homes face the wrecking ball to make way for the road.