House sales decline, and how to manage hybrid working policies

Sales of second hand homes fell by 2.2 per cent in the third quarter as higher mortgage costs and stretched affordability weighed on demand. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

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Sales of second hand homes fell by 2.2 per cent in the third quarter as higher mortgage costs and stretched affordability weighed on demand, according to property tech firm Geowox. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

Markets welcomed US midterm results but it’s too early to say if the Republicans’ wipeout will curb Donald Trump’s madcap foreign policies, writes Cantillon.

New research highlights the pitfalls of hybrid working when managers are left on their own to deal implement policies. In her regular Work feature, Margaret Ward highlights examples of companies that are providing frameworks to their managers.

After the SuperValu cyberattack, might your smart fridge be the next target? Ciara O’Brien offers a view in her tech column.

The Government collected a record €85 billion in tax in the 10 months to October but spending continues to rise at a worrying rate. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the figures.

British Ambassador to Ireland Kara Owen on current Anglo-Irish relations, trade opportunities, and the possibility of a Brexit reversal Listen | 39:03

Why are the chief executives of Ireland’s big banks so coy about their strong growth? asks Cantillon.

In our Innovation profile this week, Olive Keogh speaks to the founder an Irish start-up with an AI-powered platform that automates the mountain of manual tasks currently faced by online retailers and ecommerce brands. Meet Eamonn Grant of RunCommerce.

The Central Bank of Ireland has announced plans to reduce its workforce by between 120 and 140 people in a bid to help achieve cost savings of €75 million a year by 2030. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

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