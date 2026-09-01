Transport

Transport body proposes greater access for pets on trains, buses and trams

Group of respondents to public consultation felt larger dogs should only have to be muzzled if among restricted breeds

The proposal would also allow larger dogs, provided they are on a lead and have a muzzle. File photograph: Getty Images
The proposal would also allow larger dogs, provided they are on a lead and have a muzzle. File photograph: Getty Images
James Cox
Tue Sept 01 2026 - 17:192 MIN READ

Small dogs, cats and other small animals are expected to be allowed greater access on public transport under proposals to relax rules covering the carriage of animals on trains, buses and trams.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) received 2,567 submissions during a public consultation held on the subject earlier this year, with most people supporting the proposal of pets being allowed on public transport.

Small dogs, cats, or other small animals that do not threaten the safety of other passengers would be allowed to travel on Transport for Ireland bus, rail and Luas services under the proposed policy.

The conditions included small animals being carried in a suitable container, not being allowed on seats (on owners’ laps or on the ground) and kept away from other animals.

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The proposal would also allow larger dogs provided they are on a lead and have a muzzle, while they could be refused entry if the service is near capacity.

People responding to the consultation, which ran in February and March, were largely positive about the proposed changes.

Respondents were supportive of the proposals because they offered improved access for pet owners without cars, and easier travel to veterinary appointments and social destinations.

There was also a view that the Republic is behind European peers on this issue.

Many people also argued that the proposed policy is too restrictive for small dogs and that they shouldn’t need to be carried in a box.

Other respondents felt larger dogs should only have to be muzzled if they are restricted breeds.

Those opposed to changes cited allergies, fear of dogs, hygiene, safety in enclosed spaces, crowding and concern that existing rules would be difficult to enforce consistently.

A “small minority” opposed the proposal outright.

Owners would be responsible for their animals’ behaviour, while designated wheelchair space, buggy space and priority seats must be kept clear for those who need them.

The NTA will now work on draft revisions to its bylaws to allow for the proposed changes regarding pets on public transport.

It will also work with operators – in particular Dublin Bus, Irish Rail, Bus Éireann and Luas – to implement the necessary changes to their bylaws.

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