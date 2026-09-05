A ‘gentle giant’: Man who died in Galway homeless hostel leaves will of almost €1.3m

A man who died in a hostel for homeless men in Galway city more than two years ago left an estate valued at €1.29 million, papers published by the Probate Office show.

Victor Spaggiari, originally from Italy, was well known for spending time around the city’s landmarks, particularly in the area around O’Brien’s Bridge.

Spaggiari was fondly remembered in messages of condolence posted on RIP.ie after his death in the Fairgreen Hostel on Foster Street in May 2024. One person described him as “an absolute gentle giant”.

“Rest in peace. Always often remember seeing you about Galway. You had kind eyes and a kind presence. Hoping you are now at peace. Will miss not seeing you around any more. Gentle giant. Farewell,” wrote another.

The staff at Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop noted how much Spaggiari would be missed from the fabric of daily life in the city.

Following his death, a public funeral service was held for Spaggiari at Conneely’s Funeral Home. He was buried in Rahoon Cemetery.

Spaggiari was supported by the homeless and housing charity Cope Galway, which runs the Fairgreen Hostel. The charity provides essential social services to families, men, women and children across Galway city and county.

According to the Probate Office, Spaggiari, who was single, died without making a will. The grant of probate, which allows his estate administrators to distribute his assets, was granted to his cousin, Alberto Tota, of Lombardy, Italy.

In another grant of probate, Ronald “Ronnie” McCormick, of Plattenstown House, Arklow, Co Wicklow, left an estate valued at €5.45 million when he died last November.

McCormick was the long-time principal at Gorey Vocational School, known locally as “the tech”.

Condolences posted online showed he was highly regarded professionally, with former students and peers remembering him as the key driving force behind the school.

He was also active in the world of music, serving as a choir director for 44 years.

After his retirement as principal of Gorey Vocational School, he maintained a strong relationship with education and the arts in the area. He sponsored and presented the student of the year award and bursaries at local school art exhibitions.

Along with his wife Margaret he operated Plattenstown House, a Victorian property that served as a country retreat and bed and breakfast.