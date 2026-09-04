Boy (12) killed in Ballyhaunis collision was returning home from GAA training

Eoin Doyle was returning from Gaelic football training with his dad when the fatal incident happened in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Thursday night

Councillor Alma Gallagher said Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, had been sent into a state of shock by the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy on Thursday night.

“Nobody thought in their wildest dreams that such a tragedy was going to unfold,” she said.

The 6.15pm Irish Rail service from Heuston Station in Dublin to Westport, Co Mayo, had hit a car at a user-operated crossing at Kiltybo just before 9pm.

The boy, named locally on Friday as Eoin Doyle, was fatally injured while travelling in a car with his father, Declan, who was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“When I heard, I felt utter shock and devastation,” Gallagher added.

Fr Stephen Farragher said there was a noticeable increase in the numbers attending Mass at St Patrick’s Church in Ballyhaunis on Friday morning.

“There was a sombre tone,” he said. “Likewise, when I walked down the street . . . At a time like this, [when] people feel helpless, very often they will gravitate towards the church whether they have faith or not, to light a candle. That’s basically how people are coping.”

Fr Stephen Farragher, parish priest in Ballyhaunis

Eoin and Declan Doyle, from nearby Guane, were returning from Gaelic football training with St Jarlath’s – an amalgamated team of underage players from Bekan and Ballyhaunis – when the incident occurred.

Declan Doyle – a GAA trainer and member of the Mayo masters football team – had dropped another child home minutes before the collision. An Garda Síochána said “all passengers on the train safely disembarked” and onward transport was arranged.

Eoin was in sixth class, with his twin sister Saoirse, in Cloonfad National School, just over the border in Co Roscommon.

The siblings were among hundreds of Mayo GAA supporters photographed with the Sam Maguire Cup at Ballyhaunis GAA Club last Thursday week. The famous trophy was brought to the club by local All-Ireland winning footballers Jack Coyne and David McBrien.

Farragher said the community had been on a high following Mayo’s long-awaited All-Ireland senior football championship success on July 26th. However, news of the boy’s death had sent the community into a profound state of sadness.

“Our hearts go out to them (the family). It’s the kind of tragedy you don’t expect and you hope will not be visited on your community, or any family,” he said.

The priest said a parishioner, who works as a firefighter, attended the scene and alerted him to the tragedy. He met Eoin’s mother Elaine, a nurse, close to the scene.

“I know her so well. She gave me a big hug. She was very good when my own sister died two or three years ago in a tragic accident – she sent me a lovely message at the time.”

Gallagher, who is from Ballyhaunis and a friend of the Doyle family, recalled a double tragedy in September 2024 when two teenagers – aged 13 and 19 – were killed in a road collision in Cloonfad.

She said that “tragedy united Ballyhaunis and Cloonfad” and once again bad news “was coming to our doorsteps”.

“They’re such a lovely family, involved in the community, involved with Ballyhaunis GAA Club and the farming community. It was such a devastation for us all.”

She added: “We nearly didn’t comprehend it was true . . . My heart goes out to the family. The community of Ballyhaunis and Cloonfad will wrap our arms around them and comfort them in any way that we can.”

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal collision between a train and a car in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Thursday, which caused the death of 12-year-old Eoin Doyle. Photograph: Leon Farrell/©RollingNews.ie

Ballyhaunis GAA club has paid tribute to Eoin, remembering him as “a much loved member of our underage teams, a talented young footballer and, above all, a wonderful young boy who was a great friend and team-mate to so many within our club”.

The message continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Eoin’s parents, Declan and Elaine, his twin sister Saoirse, his stepbrother Conor, his grandparents Pat and Marguerite Doyle and Ger and Mary Corcoran, his uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends, and all those who knew and loved him.”

A death notice posted on Rip.ie said Eoin’s funeral Mass would take place at 12pm on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad.

Irish Rail offered its “deepest sympathies to the family of the young boy who tragically lost his life at a level crossing in Kiltybo near Ballyhaunis yesterday evening”.

The collision happened at a level crossing at Kiltybo, Co Mayo

Rail services were suspended between Westport and Athlone for much of Friday, resuming after 4pm.

Irish Rail chief executive Mary Considine said a full investigation into the incident was under way and further details would become clear as the inquiry continued.

“Incidents like these are extremely difficult for all involved. I would also like to convey my sincere appreciation to all those who responded with such professionalism and care at the scene, both the emergency services, An Garda Síochána and our own staff,” she said.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien described the incident as “awful news”.

“Obviously, my thoughts and deepest sympathies go to that family, the loss of a young 12-year-old boy, it’s an absolute tragedy,” he said. “A full investigation is taking place right now, both through An Garda Síochána and our rail safety investigators as well.”

Earlier, a train collided with a tractor when it was attempting to cross the rail line at another user-operated crossing near Tullamore, Co Offaly, at about 4pm. The train that struck the tractor was the 1.10pm Westport to Heuston station service.

Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

O’Brien said both incidents would be investigated.

“We have a very good safety record here in Ireland, notwithstanding what has just happened yesterday,” he said. “Any incident, regardless how serious or how minor, is investigated in great detail.”