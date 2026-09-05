Ireland

Boy on e-bike killed in hit-and-run on Clare-Limerick border

Teenager was found unresponsive on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Cloonlara

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road incident on the Clare-Limerick border
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road incident on the Clare-Limerick border
Shauna Bowers
Sat Sept 05 2026 - 09:021 MIN READ

A boy on an e-bike was killed in a hit-and-run on Friday night.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses following the fatal incident in Cloonlara, on the Clare-Limerick border, shortly after 11pm.

Emergency services alerted gardaí after an e-bike rider, a boy in his mid-teens, was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Cloonlara.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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A second vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The scene will be examined by Garda investigators, and diversions are in place.

The coroner has been notified, and a postmortem will be arranged.

Road users who were in the Cloonlara area at the time and may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Henry Garda station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Figures from gardaí show there have been 127 road deaths up to September 4th, an increase on the 112 deaths in 2025.

Drivers make up the highest proportion of road deaths this year at 47, followed by passengers at 27.

There has been concern at Government level about the increasing number of road deaths in recent years, with 2025 having the highest number of fatalities in a decade, and this year tracking even higher.

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Shauna Bowers

Shauna Bowers

Shauna Bowers is Health Correspondent of The Irish Times