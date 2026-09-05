Sanjay Abraham and Ian Morgan: ‘We’ve rebuilt how workforce management works using automation and AI’

Sanjay Abraham and Ian Morgan are the co-founders of Xpress Health, an Irish healthcare technology company helping providers to manage qualified professionals through a single digital platform. By combining workforce management, compliance, recruitment and intelligent matching, it replaces manual processes with data-driven operations.

Founded in 2021, the company has expanded from Ireland into Britain and Australia, with plans to open two new markets this year. The wider group, which includes Xpress GP and Care Learning among other brands, is extending its capabilities across primary care, professional learning and software.

Today, Xpress Health supports more than 3,000 healthcare organisations, a community of more than 25,000 users, and employs more than 350 people across seven international locations.

Describe your business model and what makes your business unique.

We are a full healthcare staffing platform suite that connects healthcare providers with qualified professionals on one platform that handles recruitment, compliance, credentials vetting and training. We’ve rebuilt how workforce management works using automation and AI, and we’re now extending that across the rest of a professional’s career.

To what extent does your business trade internationally and what are your future plans/ambitions?

Out of our two major platforms, one operates in Ireland, the UK and Australia, and the other across all countries with major volume coming from the UK.

International growth sits at the centre of our strategy, simply because the software we built can be replicated to suit any country. The goal is to export Irish innovation and build the best AI-powered healthcare workforce platform anywhere. We want to ensure that the platform is truly global, something we can be proud of as an Irish company

Describe your growth funding path.

We’ve built Xpress Health without any external equity. From day one, every stage of growth has been paid for out of operating cash flow. That kept us financially disciplined because every investment had to earn its place. It also let us keep control, take a long-term view and expand abroad on the strength of the business itself.

What moment/deal would you cite as the “game changer” or turning point for the company?

Expanding into the UK in 2023. It proved that the staffing problems we’d tackled in Ireland weren’t just an Irish issue, and that the platform could travel. That gave us the confidence to move into Australia in 2025 and set our sights on building a healthcare technology company known well beyond home.

What is the most common mistake you see entrepreneurs make?

Maybe trying to do too many things instead of the core.

What were the best and the worst pieces of advice you received when starting out?

Best advice: If you can survive after six months, it will work, and if you are honest with yourself and are ready to work hard towards what you believe in, it will happen.

Worst advice: You need to have a detailed plan before you start.

How much has your company invested in AI and how has it impacted on the performance of the business?

AI runs through most of what we do, especially compliance and our sorting algorithms. It has cut down manual work and made results more consistent. I think the existing team members are very well trained to use it to their benefit and make work more efficient. We’re also constantly investing and building on our AI tools to improve upon our current system.

What makes your company a good place to work?

Xpress Health runs on trust and giving people real responsibility. We keep communication open, work closely together and let people make decisions without heavy sign-off, while putting money into learning and leadership development. Our teams are spread across several countries, so we get a genuine mix of backgrounds and viewpoints in the business.