Ulster’s late comeback not enough against Edinburgh in URC opener

URC: Ulster 29 Edinburgh 34

Ulster failed to open their URC account with an expected victory in a crazy game which saw them trail 34-5 early in the second half.

Only a madcap second 40 allowed Ulster get in range and though they did manage to collect two points from this reverse, there was little consolation to be had for Richie Murphy.

Edinburgh, who started by putting together some neat phases, had the opening chance for points though James Grayson hit the uprights and Ulster were able to clear after Jamie Benson secured the ball.

Ulster continued to live dangerously, Michael Lowry charged down near his line and then shortly afterwards it took a lineout steal by David McCann to again allow the province take play out of their 22.

It remained scoreless until the 19th minute when Ulster opted to throw a lineout in near their own line over the back and the ball was picked off by Harri Morris. Soon afterwards, Edinburgh sealed the gift presented to them when Freddy Douglas burrowed over. Grayson converted too and Edinburgh led after 19 minutes.

It was added to shortly afterwards when Ulster were pinged for not rolling away and Grayson bisected the uprights again.

The Irish province rapidly responded though, giving the ball air through Robert Baloucoune’s hands, allied with those of Jack Murphy and Jamie Benson, which saw Michael Lowry scuttle clear.

Murphy missed the extras but Ulster were off the mark. From the restart, Grayson made use of the penalty conceded by the hosts stretching the Scots’ lead to 13-5.

Matters didn’t improve for Ulster and the half ended with Edinburgh scoring their second try. This time the ball was moved left off a scrum and a kick through – a familiar tactic from the visitors – took a cruel ricochet and in doing so the ball fell to flanker Liam McConnell who had no one near him.

Ulster’s Michael Lowry scores a try against Edinburgh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

He surged towards the line and though Lowry caught him, the ball was offloaded to the supporting Malelili Satala and he raced clear.

Grayson converted and though Ben Carson went on a charge down the right flank with time nearly up, Ulster could do no more as Edinburgh showed them how to win a long throw over the top near their line, Grayson kicking the ball dead to end the half with the Scots leading 20-5.

After two minutes Edinburgh had try number three, Magnus Bradbury and Satala combining to send Hector Patterson away for an easy enough score which Grayson converted again.

Ulster then nearly collected an opportunistic try for David McCann only for him to be put in touch.

The Edinburgh bonus point duly came when O’Conor got on the end of Patterson’s pass and ran in at the posts. Grayson converted and Edinburgh now led 34-5.

Staring down the barrel, Ulster scored for the first time since the 25th minute, Zac Ward getting through after Henry Walker was held short. Murphy converted but Ulster had a mountain to climb.

But they now had the momentum. McCann crossed just after the hour and Murphy kicked a superb conversion from the touchline.

McCann came close again only for Keynan Knox to claim the bonus-point try. Murphy was again accurate off the tee and Ulster had the bit between their teeth.

With seven minutes remaining Ulster won a penalty after O’Conor hit Ward high and Murphy slotted the kick prompting a crazy endgame but no result for the hosts.

Scoring sequence – 20 mins: Douglas try, Grayson con 0-7; 23: Grayson pen 0-10; 25: Lowry try 5-10; 27: Grayson pen 5-13; 39: Satala-Navlivou try, Grayson con 5-20; HT: 5-20; 43: Patterson try, Grayson con 5-27; 48: O’Conor try, Grayson con 5-34; Ward try, Murphy con 12-34; 62: McCann try, Murphy con 19-34; 65: Knox try, Murphy con 26-34; 74: Murphy pen 29-34

Ulster: M Lowry (capt), R Baloucoune, B Carson, J Benson, A Arenzana-King, J Murphy, C McKee, E O’Sullivan, J McCormick, E Bello, E Snyman, B Donnell, D McCann, M Moloney, J McNabney. Replacements: J Flannery for Lowry (39 mins), M Devine for McKee, Z Ward for Baloucoune (42), H Walker for McCormick, K Knox for Bello (48), R Baloucoune for Arenzana-King (54), T McAllister for O’Sullivan, J McKillop for McNabney (61), H Sheridan for Donnell (73).

Edinburgh: P O’Conor, M Satala, M Currie (co-capt), K Higgins, G Gwynn, J Grayson, H Patterson, A Hepburn, H Morris, P Hill, C Hunter-Hill, G Young, L McConnell, F Douglas, M Bradbury (co-capt). Replacements: D Rae for Hill (50 mins), T Currie for Bradbury (54), J Blyth-Lafferty for Morris, R McHaffie for Gwynn (60), E McVie for Hunter-Hill (69), C McApline for Patterson (73).

Referee: F Vedovelli (FIR)