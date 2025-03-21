Heathrow airport closure: How are Irish passengers affected?

Disruptions to flights for Irish passengers are confirmed until the afternoon and perhaps beyond after the Heathrow fire. Photograph: Ralf Hirschberger/AFP/Getty

The travel plans of thousands of passengers travelling to and from Dublin and London Heathrow on Friday have been left up in the air following the effective shutdown of the airport as a result of a fire nearby overnight.

At least 10 flights between the two airports have been cancelled as a result of the shutdown with Aer Lingus and British Airways the most impacted with close to 4,000 people likely to have been caught up in the wave of cancellations.

Flights from Shannon, Cork, Belfast and Derry are also affected, while arrivals to Irish airports from Heathrow, including as part of longer multi-flight journeys, are likely to be disrupted.

While passengers who have been caught up in the chaos have clear rights under EU law, they are unlikely to be entitled to compensation given the cancellations are beyond the control of the airlines.

Under EU Regulation 261, airlines must offer passengers whose flights have been cancelled a refund or a rerouting on the next available flight or at a later time of your choosing.

If passengers go for the refund, the airline’s responsibility ends immediately. If they ask to be put on the next available flight, then the airline must provide care and assistance until they can be accommodated.

Ten flights were already displaying as cancelled from Dublin at 7am on Friday, with the earliest departure that is still scheduled for departure marked for 3.15pm.

