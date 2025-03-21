Heathrow airport closed: Are you a passenger affected by the disruption?

More than 1,300 flights to and from Heathrow airport will be disrupted on Friday due to the closure of the airport following a fire. Photograph: iStockphoto

Thousands of Irish passengers are likely to be affected by the closure with at least 10 flights from Dublin facing disruption.

