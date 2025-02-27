Dublin Bus services between Heuston and UCD restored after policy U-turn

The new services follow 'feedback' on the loss of a direct connection between Heuston Station and UCD. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

New peak-time bus services are to run between Heuston Station and UCD from Monday after connectivity between the two locations was initially lost following a review, Dublin Bus and the National Transport Authority (NTA) have announced.

All services on routes X25, X26, X27, X28, X30, X31 and X32 will now offer connectivity between Heuston and Belfield, including 25 departures in the morning peak and 20 in the evening.

The X services will commence from 6.40am, returning from 4.12pm.

The X25 and X26 run from the Maynooth area; the X27 and X28 run from the Celbridge area; the X30 runs from Adamstown; while the X31 and X32 run from the Leixlip area.

The X26, X31 and X32 routes are being extended from the city centre to Belfield, and will also pick up customers at Heuston.

NTA director of public transport services Jeremy Ryan said a direct connection between Heuston and UCD had been lost following implementation of the BusConnects network redesign.

“There was some feedback in relation to the loss of a direct connection,” he said. “We were happy to take another look at that and we asked Dublin Bus to amend the peak-time X routes serving Heuston station in response.

“This announcement means that there is now a direct public transport connection to UCD for more communities in parts of north Kildare and west Dublin than ever before.

“It also means that students from other areas, using peak-time rail services to and from Heuston can easily connect with Belfield.”

Dublin Bus spokesman Blake Boland said: “Dublin Bus has been working closely with the NTA on BusConnects. This is bringing increased connectivity to customers travelling in and around Dublin city.

“However, these changes caused a realignment of some routes. In order to increase direct connectivity with UCD, we have extended a number of routes at rush hour. We are delighted to announce that these extensions will begin on March 3rd.”

Customers making a journey between Heuston and UCD outside peak times can avail of bus routes 4, C1, C2, C3, C4, 52 or 60 to the O’Connell Bridge area and interchange with the southbound E1 or E2. Red Line Luas from Heuston offers similar connectivity.