Aer Lingus flight cancellations: have you been affected?

Tens of thousands of holiday-makers will have to contend with travel disruption with Aer Lingus cancelling or rescheduling around 500 flights, about 2 per cent of its total.

Aer Lingus said the cancellations were required due to “mandatory maintenance on aircraft, along with a limited number of schedule adjustments.”

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