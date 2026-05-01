Transport

Aer Lingus flight cancellations: have you been affected?

Aer Lingus has cancelled or rescheduled hundreds of summer flights due to ‘mandatory maintenance of aircraft’

Have your say: Aer Lingus flight cancellations. Illustration: Dean Ruxton
Have your say: Aer Lingus flight cancellations. Illustration: Dean Ruxton
Fri May 01 2026 - 11:161 MIN READ

Tens of thousands of holiday-makers will have to contend with travel disruption with Aer Lingus cancelling or rescheduling around 500 flights, about 2 per cent of its total.

Aer Lingus said the cancellations were required due to “mandatory maintenance on aircraft, along with a limited number of schedule adjustments.”

Have you been impacted by the flight cancellations at Aer Lingus? Have you had to arrange alternative travel, or cancel travel plans? We would like to hear your story.

You can share your experience using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only.

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