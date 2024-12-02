More than 7,000 arrested for drink or drug driving so far this year - survey

Gardaí have carried out over 100,000 checkpoints this year, averaging 300 daily. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

More than 7,000 drivers have been arrested for drink and drug driving so far this year, figures from a multi-agency survey show.

This equates to a driver offending every hour of every day, according to the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) survey which also identified “deeply concerning” attitudes among motorists in relation to driving under the influence.

Up to 11 per cent of motorists have driven after having a drink in the last 12 months, while 25 per cent say it is acceptable to drive short distances after consuming one drink according to the MBRS. The research was released as the MBRS, An Garda Síochána and the RSA launched their Christmas and new year Safety Campaign.

During December last year, 14 people lost their lives on Irish roads and 124 were seriously injured. So far this year, there have been 165 people killed on Irish roads, five fewer than the same period last year.

Clodagh Stewart, an analyst with the MBRS, holding the 'Drug Wipe 6S' test. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A sample of results of recent MBRS toxicology testing demonstrated levels several times in excess of the legal limits for driving. The average blood alcohol concentration of those who tested positive to date in 2024 was 152mg alcohol per 100ml blood, three times the legal limit of 50mg/100ml.

The highest blood alcohol concentration found was 427mg alcohol per 100ml blood, 8.5 times the legal limit with the average blood level of cannabis last year 6.3ng/ml – six times the legal limit. The average level of cocaine detected last year was 60.6ng/ml, six times the legal limit.

In a further development, the MBRS has recently approved two Alcohol Ignition Interlock Devices (AIIDs) which prevent a vehicle from starting if the driver has consumed alcohol. The devices are currently being used by haulage companies, private and public transport fleets and DUI Offender Compliance Programmes.

Actors using a Flinebox, an interactive breathalyser terminal that can be located in hotels and other public areas. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Prof Denis Cusack, Director of the MBRS, explained that intoxicated driving with alcohol and other drugs continues to be a major crash risk,

He said: “Intoxicated driving causing deaths and serious injuries is often in combination with other risk-taking behaviours including speeding, careless and dangerous driving, distracted driving including mobile phone use and the non-wearing of seat safety belts.

“It is deeply concerning to see the high number of test results being significantly over the legal limits. Intoxicated driving significantly inhibits a driver’s ability to use the roads safely, putting themselves and all other road users at serious risk. The development of alcohol interlock devices to stop drunk driving has great potential to reduce this danger.”

Sam Waide, RSA chief executive, said that the country has “witnessed first-hand the tragic consequences and heard the heartbreaking stories of families and communities devastated by road collisions this year”.

Mr Waide said that 84 per cent of drivers who died so far this year lost their lives on rural roads they “are less familiar” with. He said under 25 age group was mostly likely to flout the law when it comes to drink and drug driving.

In recent months, the RSA has piloted what are known as Flinebox breathalysers in several hospitality locations. Described as an education and preventive scheme it encourages members of the public to make an informed decision on whether they should and should not drive.

Since the pilot was introduced, over 15,774 tests have been carried out. Data to date has shown that 44 per cent of testers who had an alcohol level above 0.22mg/L thought they would be below the legal limit.

So far this year, An Garda Síochána have carried out over 100,000 checkpoints, averaging 300 checkpoints daily.

Almost 50 per cent of checkpoints are Mandatory Intoxicant locations (MIT), an increase of 16 per cent over the same period last year.

Figures show that alcohol breath tests have increased by 26 per cent over last year, and oral Fluid Tests (Drugs) have risen by 57 per cent over the same period.