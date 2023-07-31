Ireland’s train plan : A ‘new age of rail’ or a pipe dream? Tell us what you think

Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan recently published a multibillion euro all-island strategy, up to 2050, which he said would usher in a “new age of rail” and potentially double the number of people travelling by train.

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review aims to transform Ireland’s rail system through electrification, faster speeds, improved frequency, and new routes for people and freight.

It envisages increasing the frequency to at least an hourly service between major cities as well as improving line speeds on various parts of the network.

The review recommends the upgrade of Limerick Junction and the Limerick Junction to Waterford line. It recommends that the Western rail corridor railway between Claremorris and Athenry be reinstated, and that services be extended into Tyrone, Derry and Donegal.

However the proposals resulted in a war of words between the Green Party and its two Coalition partners. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he believed the plan actually further “makes the case” for a greater level of investment in road projects given the projections under the strategy for the proportion of passengers and freight that would be carried by rail, rising to 6 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, were modest.

The Fine Gael leader’s comments sparked a backlash in the Green ranks, with one source asking: “do these f***ers not read the news? Do they not see that the world is burning?”

