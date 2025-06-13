Eight new Cork rail stations to go to public consultation

Phase one of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy 2040 saw the opening of a new platform at Cork's Kent Station last April. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Eight new potential rail stations and other Cork transport works are to be considered in a public consultation next week.

The proposals include new stations at Blackpool, Monard, Tivoli, Carrigtwohill West, Water Rock, Ballynoe, Blarney and Dunkettle.

A new fleet maintenance depot, which will be designed to cater for an electrified fleet of up to 150 carriages, will also be considered during the public consultation due to open on Wednesday.

The proposals are part of the second phase of the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme which, if fully delivered, will enable up to a 10-minute service frequency on all three Cork commuter lines.

READ MORE

The programme is funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) under Project Ireland 2040, which also aims to address population growth, job creation and housing needs.

It represents the largest investment in the Cork commuter rail network, and is noted as a key project in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy 2040, which aims to reduce reliance on private vehicles in the area.

Phase one of the programme involved the opening of a new platform at Kent Station in April. Commuters can now travel between Mallow in the north of the county and Cobh in the east without having to change trains at Kent.

The first phase also incorporated the upgrading of the existing rail line between Glounthaune and Midleton to a twin track, which is expected to be finished next year. The project is set to facilitate a tripling of service frequency along the line.

Former minister for transport Eamon Ryan previously said the programme represents “the largest investment in the rail network in Cork undertaken by the State. It will completely transform transport in and around the city”.

The consultation will be launched at Kent Station by Minister of State Jerry Buttimer, and will remain open to public submissions until Wednesday, July 23rd.