Fresh alert issued over circulating pumps found in heating systems

An example of circulation pumps for heating. Photograph: iStock

A fresh product safety alert has been issued for a range of circulating pumps used in heating systems over fears they may pose a risk of electrocution to tradespeople.

The warning from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is on top of an urgent product recall earlier this month in connection with 114,000 Tucson circulating pumps.

The mains cable of the pumps caught up in the initial recall can be connected in reverse, allowing the live pin to connect to the earth pin, which results in a serious risk of electrocution.

The CCPC said that after details were published it received reports of other circulating pumps that may have the same or similar electrical coupling as the one on affected Tucson pumps and may present the same risk of electrocution.

“In line with the precautionary principle and to avoid potential harm, the CCPC is carrying out this early intervention by making all traders and tradespeople aware of this potential risk,” the watchdog said in a statement.

The warning relates to the following circulating pumps:

AquaPro, Model: RS 25/6 EAA

Katsu Tools, Model: Star 25/

Embrass Peerless, Model: Eclipse CFA-25-50

THS Thermostyle, Model: THS RS25/6 EAQ

Trident, Model: STAR 25/6EA

Boiler M8, Model: Boiler M8 RS25/6 EAZ

Suntask, Model: Star A PUM-STAR15/6A

BritTherm, Model: P2 25/5

Archergas, Model: Heating Standard 15-60/130

IBO, Models: IBO NOVA 25-40 180 and the Beta 2

Avansa, Model: Avansa 32/6/180E

Lowara, Models: Ecocirc and Ecocirc+

Intertrade, Model: INTERTRADE 6 metre head circulation pump (Type R S25/6EAQ)

The CCPC has contacted the companies that produce these pumps to bring the reports to their attention.

Any company that becomes aware of a potential safety risk with their product is legally obligated to take immediate action.

The CCPC is advising tradespeople to exercise caution when working on heating systems that use these circulating pumps.

Consumers are advised to do nothing at this stage, while investigations are ongoing to establish if the products meet product safety requirements.

“As investigations are ongoing no further information can be provided at this time,” the CCPC said.