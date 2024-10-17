Switching mobile networks? Here’s how to pay only for what you need and avoid roaming charges

We are getting better at shopping around. Consumers are increasingly willing to switch providers for utilities such as electricity and gas, broadband and TV.

A PTSB study showed that Irish people are also more likely to change mobile providers in search of a better deal, with 41 per cent of consumers saying they were considering it versus 30 per cent last year.

The good news is that when it comes to mobile contracts, we have options, and lots of them. And not just from the three main operators, but also the MVNOs – mobile virtual network operators – that are offering more variety to mobile customers. These operators cut a deal with the network owners to essentially share the network infrastructure already in place. That means the MVNOs can offer services to customers without having to spend the time and millions of euro setting up their own masts and base stations, and the incumbents can make some money out of renting out their infrastructure.

The latest entrant into the market is Sky Mobile. The TV provider has already made inroads into the broadband market, and offers both broadband and mobile services in the UK, so it was a natural progression for its Irish business.

The provider has adopted a similar model to rival TV provider Virgin Media, which also allows customers to split the cost of their phones from the ongoing subscription fees for your plan.

It also offers another option for customers on the hunt for a better mobile service than they are currently getting.

There are some things to bear in mind when choosing mobile provider to make sure you get the best deal for what you need.

Check your coverage

There is no point in having a bargain deal if your network coverage is so bad you can’t make calls or send texts. ComReg’s coverage checker tool will show you what network covers your area. And it’s not just about basic coverage either; the tool will break it down into 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G coverage, so you get a general idea what level of service you can expect.

It’s not always simply about coverage, though. You can have the best coverage in the country once you step outside your office or home, and yet once indoors, text messages fail to deliver, data coverage is abysmal and calls constantly drop. That can be because of the make-up of the building, or because of the interference from other devices around you is too much. That’s where features such as wifi calling comes in handy. This service, which is offered by all the major Irish networks, uses your wifi network when the mobile network is poor to make phone calls.

Only pay for what you need

Despite the perception of Ireland as a “rip off republic”, we don’t fare too badly on telecoms costs. It is possible to get all the data, calls and texts you need for less than €15 a month – as long as you are staying in Ireland.

These are usually sim-only plans, which don’t come with a handset, and are often short term, so you can give 30 days’ notice if you want to switch rather than be tied in for a full year or longer.

If you don’t need unlimited data, texts or calls, you can shave a little bit off your monthly costs, with some plans going as low at €10. You can always upgrade if you find it no longer meets your needs.

Watch out for roaming charges

EU rules mean you can use your mobile plan within the European Union and the UK as if you were at home. That means no roaming charges for calls, texts and even data while you are travelling in the EU.

However, there are limits in some cases. Most of the networks have imposed some sort of fair-use policy for data roaming that limits you to several GB of data before charges kick in. Be sure that you look up any limitation on roaming services before you go, to ensure you don’t end up with bill shock.

To avoid roaming charges outside the EU, you have a couple of options. The first is to simply turn off roaming on your phone when you leave the country. Stick to wifi – preferably secured with a password – if you need to access mobile data. And enjoy the peace and quiet, free from constant messaging and calls.

The second is to check what roaming packages your mobile network offers. Some, such as GoMo and Vodafone, offer a certain amount of data per day for a fee, giving you access to messaging, maps and email.

A third option is to buy a local sim card to use abroad. Before you do this, make sure your device will take a third-party sim card; some networks lock the devices they sell to customers to their own network for the duration of the initial contract. You can request your phone be unlocked from the network once you have met their minimum contract or spend requirements.

If your phone is relatively new, there is a good chance that it will support e-sims. These are virtual sim cards that can be installed on your device, allowing you to access local networks without a physical sim card.

You can install e-sims for unlimited data use for a few days or a few weeks – look at providers such as Holafly for more options.

Keep your phone as long as possible

One thing that will add to the cost of your mobile plan is whether or not you need a new device. In the past, people would upgrade phones every year, then every two years; the most recent estimate has people hanging on to their phones for three years.

There are a few reasons for that. First, there is the cost of the device itself, which is usually spread across a two-year contract. Second, the jump in functionality is now much less pronounced between generations of phones.

Some Android phones now have up to seven years of support, for both operating system updates and security patches. The latter are crucial: some apps that require heightened security, such as banking apps, may not function if security is not up to date.

The catch is that it is seven years from its original release date, not from when you bought the phone. And as the phone ages, it may struggle with the latest operating system, which will require increasingly high-powered hardware and put your older device under pressure. You may not have access to all the features of the newest software either.

Phones are more durable now, too. Fancy names like ceramic shield, Armour and Victus are all different ways of saying that the screens are more durable and resistant to cracks, scratches and so on.

However, they don’t last forever. Components wear out, batteries lose their effectiveness and eventually, you feel like you may as well just buy a new one rather than fixing it.

But you could get several years out of your handset with a few minor fixes, and you won’t have to spend money on a new handset.

Keeping your phone in good condition is easy – a screen protector will keep the worst scratches and scuffs from the display, and a decent case will protect it from any impacts.

Battery life is the most common complaint that people have when it comes to their smartphones. As your phone ages, so too does the battery, and becomes less efficient. But a battery replacement will get you back on track and it is relatively cheap in comparison to a new phone.

If you do need a new phone, consider refurbished devices to keep the costs down. Not only could you save some euro, it is also more environmentally friendly than buying a new device.

What are the networks offering?

Three Ireland

Cheapest plan: €15 for six months, €30 after, for unlimited 5G data, 200 minutes/texts to Irish networks. Plan increases by CPI plus 3 per cent in April each year.

Duration: 12 months

EU roaming: 32GB

Vodafone Ireland

Cheapest plan: €25 for first six months, €35 thereafter for unlimited data, calls and texts to Irish networks. Plan increases 3 per cent, plus inflation rate every April.

Duration: 12 months

EU roaming: 35GB fair use

Eir

Cheapest plan: €10 per month for first 12 months, €20 per month thereafter for unlimited 5G data, unlimited Irish network calls and 10,000 Irish texts. Plan increases 3 per cent, plus consumer inflation rate each April.

Duration: 12 months

EU roaming: 32GB

Virgin Mobile

Network provider: Three Ireland

Cheapest plan: €20 unlimited plan for first 12 months, then it rises to €25 for non-broadband customers.

Duration: 30 days

EU data roaming: 27GB

Sky Mobile

Network provider: Vodafone Ireland

Cheapest plan €10 per month for 10GB data, unlimited calls and texts to Irish numbers.

Duration: 12 months

EU data roaming: As per plan

48

Network provider Three Ireland

Cheapest plan: €13 for unlimited data, 5,000 minutes and 5,000 texts to Irish networks per month.

Shortest duration: monthly membership

EU data roaming limit: 14GB

An Post Mobile

Network provider: Vodafone Ireland

Cheapest plan: €10 per month for 5GB data, 150 minutes of voice calls and 150 texts.

EU roaming: 25GB data, 250 minutes and 250 texts

Tesco Mobile

Operator: Three Mobile

Cheapest plan: €10 per month for 5GB data, 150 minutes of voice calls and 150 texts

Shortest duration: Rolling monthly plan

EU data roaming: 5GB

GoMo

Network provider: Eir

Cheapest plan: €15 a month for unlimited calls, texts and data.

Shortest duration: 30 days

EU data roaming: 16GB