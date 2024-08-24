‘I haven’t done anything wrong’: Jannik Sinner hits back in anti-doping case

As the countdown to the last Grand Slam tournament of the year has moved to its final days, the news of Jannik Sinner’s anti-doping case has dictated the tennis discourse. The topic has dominated discussion across the US Open tournament grounds and it has been the talking point du jour in the various pre-tournament events across New York City.

On Friday, Sinner finally spoke in public for the first time since an independent tribunal determined that he would bear no fault and negligence for two positive anti-doping tests for the banned substance clostebol. In his press conference, Sinner described the verdict as a relief.

“In my mind I know that I haven’t done anything wrong,” Sinner said. “I had to play already months with this in my head, but just [reminding] myself that I haven’t done really anything wrong. I always respect these rules, and I always will respect these rules of anti-doping. Just obviously a relief for myself having this result.”

The press conference began with a curious scenario. After one question about the doping case, the USTA-hired moderator, Gary Sussman, attempted to shut down further questions on the subject. Sinner, however, seemed happy to discuss it. He responded at length to all the questions and he was fully engaged with his questioners.

READ MORE

In the aftermath of Sinner’s doping announcement, there has been criticism from some players who have suggested that top players receive preferential treatment. Sinner, the world No 1, stressed that he received no favouritism: “Every player who gets tested positive has to go through the same process,” he said. “There is no shortcut, there is no different treatment, they are all the same process.”

Sinner also argued that his initial provisional bans had been lifted and he had been permitted to play because of the swiftness with which he and his team identified the substance they argued had caused the contamination: “We knew it straight away, and we were aware of what happened. We went straight away, and I was suspended for two, three days.

“I couldn’t practise and everything. But they accepted it very, very fast, and that’s why.”

Asked how he believes these events will affect his reputation, Sinner said he was unsure but he has learned who his friends are this week: “It has been a very tough moment for me and my team. It still is, because it’s quite fresh, this everything. Let’s see.

“Here I also know who is my friend and who is not my friend, no? Because my friends, they know that I would never do that, and [we are] sticking together. About the reputation, we will see now, moving forward, no? Because this, I can’t really control. So let’s see.”

As some players waded into the discussion, Dan Evans, the former British No 1, said that he believes Sinner was fortunate to be able to resolve the case so quickly: “I like Jannik. It is not his fault. He has put his case forward and it has been accepted. There have been other players who have waited. I think he is lucky how quickly the case came forward. That is a fact. It is difficult to see how someone like Tara Moore or [Simona] Halep couldn’t get a date and then that comes through within three months, an emergency case.”

Evans was subjected to a one-year ban after testing positive for a recreational drug, cocaine, in April 2017. Instead of focusing on Sinner, he had scathing words for the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for their handling of doping cases.

“I think they are an organisation that has been thrown together and pretty amateurish stuff but they wear nice T-shirts and hang around the players,” he said. “It is frustrating for other players, that is the main thing. I don’t think they do much good for the sport if I am totally honest. They get the guys that are 800 in the world for drugs and gambling but not ... I think there is a bigger issue.”

Others were less candid. The results of Sinner’s doping case had been announced just a day after Sinner had defeated Frances Tiafoe in the Cincinnati Open final. While Tiafoe has built a reputation for speaking his mind without hesitation, the American opted not to offer an opinion on the subject.

“Obviously he’s an incredible player, and government bodies made a decision, they went and did that,” he said. “He’s cleared to play. That’s pretty much what I have to say about it. All the best to him in the US Open, and I’m just excited about me doing my thing at the Open.”

Recent events have forced Sinner to make significant decisions. He has now parted ways with his fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara and physio Giacomo Naldi.

His case hinged on him successfully explaining that Ferrara had purchased the over-the-counter spray Trofodermin, which contains clostebol, and he offered it to Naldi, who continuously treated a cut on his finger with the spray before massaging Sinner each day, contaminating him in the process.

The pair had remained in Sinner’s team for some months after Sinner received news of the positive test. Naldi was last seen in Sinner’s team during his Halle Open title run in June and Ferrara was part of Sinner’s travelling team until Wimbledon.

“We made an incredible job, bringing a lot of success and then having a great team behind me,” said Sinner. “Now, because of these mistakes, I’m not feeling that confident to continue with them. The only thing I just need right now, just some clean air.”

After making his first appearance on Thursday at this year’s US Open, Sinner returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday for a training session with his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti and he received another warm reception from a solid crowd with the start of the tournament drawing closer.

Sinner will open his tournament against Mackenzie McDonald, a home favourite, on Tuesday. Even as he has established himself at the top of the tour, the Italian’s understated nature and more introverted personality mean he has received less attention off-court than the two players directly beneath him. This time, all eyes are on him. – Guardian