Uefa confirm Belfast will host Super Cup final in August

Uefa has confirmed that the 2021 Super Cup will be played in Belfast on August 11th, the Irish FA has said.

It had been suggested that the game between Chelsea and Villarreal could be switched to Istanbul in compensation for the Champions League final being moved from the Turkish city to Porto due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, on Thursday the Irish FA said that the game between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League will be played at Windsor Park, as planned.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson told irishfa.com: “We have kept in close contact with our partners at Uefa on the matter and following these discussions we are delighted that they have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast.”

Details on attendance and ticketing arrangements have yet to be finalised and will be announced at a later date.