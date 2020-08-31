Teenager Dawson Devoy shows the way as Bohemians make quarter-finals

Promise Omochere and Dinny Corcoran grab the goals at Dalymount Park

Paul Buttner at Dalymount Park

Dinny Corcoran was on target for Bohemians against Cabinteely. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dinny Corcoran was on target for Bohemians against Cabinteely. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Bohemians 2 Cabinteely 0

Teenager Dawson Devoy shone in providing two quality assists as Bohemians had far too much for First Division Cabinteely at Dalymount Park to comfortably book their passage through to the last eight of the FAI Cup.

With nine changes from their penalty shootout defeat in Europe last Thursday, Bohemians manager Keith Long showed the depth to his squad against the promotion hopefuls, managed by his father-in-law Pat Devlin, as they racked up a sixth successive domestic win.

The visitors were troubled from the off, Bohemians attackers Promise Omochere and Dinny Corcoran working Corey Chambers early on.

Continually stretched defensively, Cabinteely had Lloyd Buckley to thank for hacking off the line after Corcoran got in behind from a JJ Lunney pass on 23 minutes.

Chambers again saved well from Corcoran and home skipper Michael Barker before the pressure finally told on 32 minutes.

Central defender James Finnerty’s long ball down the right found Devoy. The composed 18-year-old cut back onto his left foot to cross for Omochere to sweep his shot past Chambers.

Home goalkeeper James Talbot was finally forced into action moments later when Alex Aspil linked with Marty Waters to force a parry save.

It mattered not as Bohemians doubled their lead five minutes before the interval.

Again the impressive Devoy provided the delivery with a curling cross off his left foot for Corcoran who arrived to toe the ball past Chambers.

Chances were fewer in a less frenetic second half, though Omochere ought to have scored again, once more set up by Devoy, only to blaze his drive over the top just before the hour mark.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Barker, Finnerty, Kelly, Kirk; Lunney (Tierney, 62 mins); Twardek (McAuley, 62 mins), Levingston, Omochere (Wade-Slater, 77 mins); Devoy (Ward, 77 mins); Corcoran.

CABINTEELY: Chambers; Buckley (Clucas, 52 mins), Keeley, Carlin, Fox (Connolly, 65 mins); Byrne; O’Neill (Lotefa, 65 mins), Aspil, Labutis (Barnes, 52 mins), Dalton; Waters (Casey, 65 mins).

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.