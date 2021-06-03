Simone Inzaghi replaces Antonio Conte as Inter boss

45-year-old leaves Lazio after five years to take over managerless Serie A champions

Simone Inzaghi has replaced Antonio Conte as Internazionale manager. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/Getty/AFP

Inter Milan have announced the appointment of Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 45-year-old succeeds Antonio Conte, who left Inter last week after guiding them to the Serie A title.

Inzaghi last week stepped down as boss of Lazio, having been in charge since 2016.

His tenure included winning the Coppa Italia in 2019 and a fourth-placed Serie A finish the following season which saw the club back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2009-10.

They subsequently went on to reach the last-16 this term.

Inzaghi, the younger brother of former Italy and AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi, spent most of his playing career with Lazio and after retiring in 2010 coached in their youth set-up before becoming head coach.

He had been linked with the managerial vacancy at Tottenham, something that is currently the case for Conte.

