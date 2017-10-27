Weekend Premier League teams news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Manchester United (2) v Tottenham Hotspur (3), 12.30pm – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones should return for Manchester United. Bailly has been injured since the international break but Jose Mourinho is hopeful the centre back will play, with Jones set to be involved. Midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba remain out through injury, as do Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

Top scorer Harry Kane will miss out for Tottenham due to a hamstring injury. Victor Wanyama (knee) is the only other absentee for Spurs as they look to claim a victory that would see them leapfrog the Red Devils in the table.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 1 Tottenham 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W D L; Tottenham D W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 11; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 13

Match odds: H 5-4 A 11-5 D 23-10

Referee: Jon Moss

Arsenal (5) v Swansea (15)

Arsenal could welcome back defender Shkodran Mustafi from his hamstring injury. A host of regulars will return after Arsenal made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup win over Norwich, but Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) remain sidelined.

Swansea have been struck by injury problems. Martin Olsson suffered a hamstring strain in the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United and misses out alongside Renato Sanches (thigh), Wilfried Bony (hamstring) and Kyle Bartley (knee). Sam Clucas could replace Olsson and feature at left wing-back.

Last season: Swansea 0 Arsenal 4, Arsenal 3 Swansea 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal D W W L W; Swansea D L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 5; Tammy Abraham (Swansea) 5

Match odds: H 2-9 A 12-1 D 11-2

Referee: Lee Mason

Crystal Palace (20) v West Ham (16)

Palace midfielder James McArthur will face a late fitness test after being treated throughout the week for a knock. Lee Chung-yong was sent for a scan after receiving a kick in the Carabao Cup defeat at Bristol City on Tuesday, so is doubtful.

West Ham winger Michail Antonio faces a fitness test after missing the Carabao Cup win against Tottenham due to a bruised rib. Defender James Collins remains sidelined because of an ankle problem, while striker Andy Carroll is available again for league action following a one-match suspension.

Last season: West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 0 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L L W L; West Ham D L W D L

Top scorers (all competitions): James McArthur & Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) 2; Andre Ayew (West Ham) 4

Match odds: H 13-10 A 21-10 D 9-4

Referee: Robert Madley

Liverpool (9) v Huddersfield (11)

Liverpool could be without playmaker Philippe Coutinho who has missed training this week with an adductor problem. Manager Jürgen Klopp must decide whether to stick with Dejan Lovren in defence after his horror show against Tottenham. Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne remain sidelined.

Huddersfield forward Collin Quaner is back in contention after a calf injury lay-off. Fellow attacker Elias Kachunga is also available after recovering from a back problem. Kasey Palmer (hamstring), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W D D L; Huddersfield D D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 9; Steve Mounie, Aaron Mooy & Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield) 2

Match odds: H 2-9 A 12-1 D 5-1

Referee: Kevin Friend

Watford (6) v Stoke (17)

Watford playmaker Roberto Pereyra will miss out due to a hamstring niggle, which could open the door for Andre Carrillo. Summer signing Will Hughes is pushing to be involved in midfield. Defenders Sebastian Prodl (thigh) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring) are sidelined.

Stoke have a worry over Peter Crouch’s fitness. The striker has an ongoing back issue and will be assessed, while defender Bruno Martins Indi (hamstring) is still unavailable. Xherdan Shaqiri (ankle) is set to return but Stephen Ireland (broken leg) is out.

Last season: Stoke 2 Watford 0, Watford 0 Stoke 1

Last five league matches: Watford L W D W L; Stoke L L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Richarlison (Watford) 6; Peter Crouch & Mame Diouf (Stoke) 3

Match odds: H 21-20 A 13-5 D 12-5

Referee: Michael Oliver

West Brom (13) v Man City (1) – Live Sky Sports Premier League

West Brom are without defender Craig Dawson for around two months due to thigh and knee injuries. Allan Nyom is likely to take his place. Jonny Evans and Gareth Barry should be fit after knocks, while Hal Robson-Kanu is back in training after his muscle problem.

Pep Guardiola is expected to make sweeping changes to the much-altered Manchester City side that edged past Wolves in the Carabao Cup. Goalkeeper Ederson, centre back Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva are likely to feature, while Vincent Kompany (calf) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) are unavailable.

Last season: Man City 3 West Brom 1, West Brom 0 Man City 4

Last five league matches: West Brom D L D D L; Man City W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jay Rodriguez & Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 2; Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero & Raheem Sterling (Man City) 8

Match odds: H 10-1 A 2-9 D 11-2

Referee: Mike Jones

Bournemouth (19) v Chelsea (4), 5.30pm – Live BT Sport 1

Forward Josh King could miss out for Bournemouth after picking up a back complaint, which has come straight after he recovered from a virus. Jermain Defoe has shaken off a hamstring issue, but Ryan Fraser is battling a knock.

Chelsea have no fresh injuries, and Danny Drinkwater (calf), N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Victor Moses (hamstring) will miss out. Drinkwater made his Chelsea debut in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Everton in midweek but manager Antonio Conte insists he still lacks match fitness.

Last season: Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 3, Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W L D L W; Chelsea D W L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Andrew Surman & Josh King (Bournemouth) 2; Michy Batshuayi & Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 7

Match odds: H 9-2 A 8-13 D 16-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

SUNDAY

Brighton (12) v Southampton (10), 1.30pm – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Brighton could welcome Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock into their matchday squad for the first time this season. Midfielder Kayal has been out with a broken leg and striker Baldock is returning from calf surgery. Steve Sidwell (back) is the only certain absentee.

Southampton will be without club record signing Mario Lemina after the midfielder injured an ankle in training this week. Sofiane Boufal could make a rare start in his place, with boss Mauricio Pellegrino having no other new injury or suspension worries.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton L W L D W; Southampton W L L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Tomer Hemed, Pascal Gross & Glenn Murray (Brighton) 2; Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) 3

Match odds: H 11-5 A 13-10 D 11-5

Referee: Neil Swarbrick

Leicester (14) v Everton (18), 4.0pm – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Claude Puel is expected to restore big names to his side when he takes charge of Leicester for the first time. Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Danny Simpson, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy should start after missing the midweek Carabao Cup win against Leeds. Matty James and Robert Huth remain out.

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth welcomes back midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye after suspension. Beni Baningime may step down to the bench as a result, while Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie, Ramiro Funes Mori and Ross Barkley remain on the injured list.

Last season: Everton 4 Leicester 2, Leicester 0 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Leicester D L D D W; Everton L W L D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Shinji Okazaki & Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 5; Wayne Rooney (Everton) 5

Match odds: H 23-20 A 12-5 D 23-10

Referee: Andre Marriner

MONDAY

Burnley (8) v Newcastle (7), 8.0pm – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Burnley have doubts over top scorer Chris Wood (hamstring) and fellow forward Sam Vokes (abdominal strain). The door could open for Nahki Wells, who is close to making his debut after a foot injury, but Jonathan Walters and Dean Marney (both knee) remain out.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle will return to the squad after recovering from a calf problem. Manager Rafael Benitez has only one absentee, with defender Paul Dummett still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley D D W D L; Newcastle W L D D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 5; Mato Joselu, Aleksandar Mitrovic & Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle) 2

Match odds: H 9-5 A 13-8 D 21-10

Referee: Mike Dean