Rangers sack Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge

Portuguese manager let go following 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock

Ewan Murray

Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

 

Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager for the second time this year after Pedro Caixinha’s turbulent Ibrox tenure was unsurprisingly brought to an end on Thursday.

The previous evening’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, in which Rangers conceded a 95th-minute equaliser, proved too much for the club’s board in the immediate aftermath of a weekend League Cup semi-final loss to Motherwell. During a short and hastily-arranged Rangers board meeting on Thursday, it was decided to sack the Portuguese coach.

“The decision to part company with Pedro was taken after careful consideration and the search for a new manager will begin immediately,” said Rangers in a statement. “Pedro was appointed in March this year but results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available.

“The priority is to appoint a new manager as quickly as possible, but the board will take as much time as is necessary to secure the right person capable of representing Rangers and providing the brand of football supporters rightly expect.”

Graeme Murty, who also performed the role of caretaker before Caixinha’s appointment, is expected to take charge of Rangers for Saturday’s meeting with Hearts at Murrayfield. Three of Caixinha’s coaches – Helder Baptista, Pedro Malta and Jose Belman – have also left Ibrox. Prior to arrival in Glasgow from Qatar to succeed Mark Warburton, Caixinha had failed to hold down any coaching position for a concerted length of time.

Caixinha won 14 from 26 games in charge, which represents an ominous ratio for any Rangers manager. The 46-year-old also presided over humiliations; Celtic cantered to a 5-1 win at Ibrox in April, with Rangers bundled out of Europe by Progres Niederkorn, of Luxembourg, to start this season.

Nonetheless, Caixinha was given relatively substantial sums in attempting to close the gap between Rangers and Celtic. Despite the arrivals of Bruno Alves, Graham Dorrans and others, Caixinha exits with Rangers fourth in the Scottish top flight and eight points adrift of Celtic after just 10 games.

There was also a recent and curious stand-off between Caixinha and one of his most senior players, Kenny Miller. The manager informed Miller, Lee Wallace and Niko Kranjcar not to even attend the Kilmarnock fixture when not part of the first-team squad.

Murty will have support in some quarters in respect of taking the position full-time. However – and notwithstanding financial pressures – a more experienced manager is more likely. Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes, St Johnstone’s Tommy Wright, the Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill plus Alex McLeish, who managed Rangers between 2001 and 2006, have all been quoted as early candidates.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.