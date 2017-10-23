Ryan Giggs is interested in Leicester and Everton jobs

Former United player had a stint as Louis van Gaal’s number two at Old Trafford
Ryan Giggs during his time as Louis van Gaal’s assistant. Photograph: Getty Images

Former Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs is interested in the Leicester and Everton jobs.

Both Premier League positions are vacant after Leicester sacked Craig Shakespeare last week and the Toffees fired Ronald Koeman for their poor start to the season on Monday.

Giggs is looking to get into management following his stint as Louis van Gaal’s number two at Old Trafford, having been interviewed for the job at Swansea last season, and fancies either role.

“I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history, for me these are clubs I would be interested in,” Giggs told Sky Sports.

“However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions.

“I’ve said all along that I’d be open to clubs which share the ambitions of myself. I want to improve clubs and improve players, to enjoy working for them and for players to enjoy the challenge.

“There are clubs in the Premier League which would be good jobs but also in the Championship and League One. It’s more about the philosophy for me than the stature of the club.”

