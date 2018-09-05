Nicolas Roche finishes eighth on stage 11 of Vuelta a España

Irish rider helps set up his BMC Racing teammate Alessandro De Marchi for the stage win
Italian Alessandro De Marchi of BMC team celebrates winning the 11th stage of La Vuelta tour over 207km from Mombuey to Luintra, Spain. Photograph: epa

Italian Alessandro De Marchi of BMC team celebrates winning the 11th stage of La Vuelta tour over 207km from Mombuey to Luintra, Spain. Photograph: epa

 

Nicolas Roche had an aggressive performance on the undulating 11th stage of the Vuelta a España, being part of the day’s break en route to the finish at Ribeira Sacra. Luintra.

Roche was one of the most aggressive in the finale and ultimately helped set up his BMC Racing teammate Alessandro De Marchi up for the stage win. The Italian ride beat Colombian Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) by 28 seconds, with the next rider 59 seconds back.

Roche finished eighth, one minute 48 behind, while race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished with the other main favourites two minutes and two seconds back. Yates is one second clear of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), with Roche up four places to 31st.

Meanwhile, Mark Downey (Team Wiggins) was best of the two Irish riders on stage four of the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain. German sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) was first to the line in Royal Leamington Spa, with Downey 17th and his teammate Matthew Teggart 68th. They both finished in the same bunch as Greipel. Teggart slips down one place to second in the sprints classification, but is level on points with the new leader Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis).

Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team) continues to lead overall, with Downey 74th and Teggart 83rd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.