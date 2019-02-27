Neil Lennon: ‘I’ve got big shoes to fill’ at Celtic

Interim boss not looking beyond the summer as he begins his second tenure in Glasgow

Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy are unveiled at Celtic Park. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy are unveiled at Celtic Park. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

 

Neil Lennon insists he is not looking beyond the end of the season after taking his “twice in a lifetime” job at Celtic.

Lennon has been appointed Hoops manager for the remainder of the campaign following Brendan Rodgers’ sudden departure to Leicester.

The former Celtic captain won three league titles and two Scottish Cups in just over four years in his previous stint as manager, after taking over in March 2010.

Lennon now has the chance to guide Celtic to a third consecutive treble — they are eight points clear of second-placed Rangers with the Betfred Cup already in the bag and with a William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibernian, whom Lennon left in January, to come at Easter Road on Saturday.

“It was a no-brainer, I’m very grateful to be here. The board have put their faith in me to see out the season,” said the 47-year-old.

“The most important thing is the club. They’ve lost a manager who will go down as one of the greats. I’ve got big shoes to fill.

“These opportunities come round once in a lifetime, and it’s come round twice in a lifetime for me.

“The team’s been unbelievable under Brendan. When I took over the last time the club was in a very different position.”

Asked whether he wanted the role beyond the end of the season, Lennon said: “It’s not up to me. I’m not even thinking about that, the club comes first. It’s about the club and the players.

“This is a club decision and come the summer it will be another club decision, what the board think is best for the club going forward.”

The Northern Irishman, a fiery character both as a player and manager, insists he has mellowed since his first spell in charge.

“I’m not as volatile I don’t think. I wanted to take on the world when I first took over,” he said.

“I think you learn from that, but I’ve still got that energy and that will to win. That will always be with me.

“I don’t want to be compared with Brendan, I know some people will do that. Brendan has his way and it’s been fantastic, and I have my way.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.