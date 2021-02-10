Leicester City and Sheffield United book FA Cup quarter-final spots

Leicester City 1 Brighton 0

Kelechi Iheanacho sent Leicester into the FA Cup quarter-finals after his last-gasp winner beat Brighton 1-0.

The substitute squeezed the Foxes through their fifth-round tie with extra-time looming.

Victory came at a price though after James Justin was carried off in the second half with a knee problem when he landed awkwardly.

It was harsh on Brighton, the better side for long spells, but they failed to find the killer touch when on top.

It was a forgettable game until the late drama and Jamie Vardy’s effort looped comfortably wide after hitting Lewis Dunk while Adam Lallana shot over in the best chances of a dull first half.

The Seagulls controlled possession but their patient build-up lacked the final pass.

Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp scores from the penalty spot in the FA Cup fift-round game against Bristol City. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Sheffield United 1 Bristol City 0

Billy Sharp’s second-half penalty sent Sheffield United into the last eight with a 1-0 victory against Bristol City.

The Blades club captain tucked away the spot kick after VAR ruled that Alfie Mawson had deflected a goalbound effort from David McGoldrick on to the crossbar with an arm, an offence for which he was shown a red card.

Before that 65th-minute incident, the Championship team had succeeded in frustrating the side bottom of the Premier League, as Chris Wilder’s men dominated possession without creating too many clearcut chances. The story of their season.

City can also take much credit for the way they reacted after the setback, but it was the Blades who advanced to the quarter-finals for the second year running.