Shelbourne legend Ben Hannigan dies aged 77

Ben Hannigan, the former Shelbourne, Dundalk and Cork Celtic striker, has died aged 77. The Dubliner had three spells at the now Tolka Park club and won the league title there in 1962 and the FAI Cup the following season.

He later helped both Dundalk and Cork Celtic to the league and picked up the second cup winner’s medal of his career in 1969 while playing for Shamrock Rovers.

A larger than life figure who continues to figure prominently in footballing tales of the era, he also played for Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic and had brief spells in Wales and Germany.

He featured a number of times in League representative sides.