Waterford get the better of Sligo after first-half goal blitz

All five goals were scored in the first 33 minutes of the game at the Showgrounds
Stanley Aborah opened the scoring for Waterford after just four minutes. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Stanley Aborah opened the scoring for Waterford after just four minutes. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Sligo Rovers 2 Waterford 3

All five goals came in the first half as Waterford earned a vital three points at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Stanley Aborah, John Martin and Bastian Hery all scored for the visitors to cancel out goals from Adam Wixted and Séamus Sharkey for the hosts.

The goals arrived as early as the fourth minute as Stanley Aborah netted past a stationary Mitchell Beeney from a free-kick harshly awarded against Jack Keaney.

It was 2-0 to the visitors 15 minutes later from another set-piece, as David Webster’s free was headed on by Ishmail Akinade for John Martin to fire low in to the net from inside the area.

But Rovers finally woke up to the game six minutes later, as David Cawley’s brilliant through-ball released Adam Wixted for a superb finish past Matthew Connor.

And it was all-square minutes later as Regan Donelon’s in-swinging corner just needed a touch from the excellent Sharkey to guide the ball to the side of the net.

But Waterford were not long getting what proved to be the winner, as Bastian Hery seized upon a half-cleared free-kick, and stabbed the ball to the net three minutes later.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney, Sharkey, Mahon, McClean, Donelon, McAleer (Collins, 78 mins), Cawley, Keaney, Wixted, Moorhouse (Kerrigan, 62 mins), Morrison (Cretaro, 54 mins).

WATERFORD: Connor, Browne, Webster, Barnett, Puri, Hery, Aborah (Griffin ht), Martin (Kavanagh, 78 mins), O’Halloran, Duffus (Dean Walsh, 90 mins), Akinade.

Referee: G Kelly.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.