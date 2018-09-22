Teenager Ali Reghba scores two on debut as Bohs’ win run rolls on

Two goals on his first-team debut for teenager Ali Reghba made it nine straight wins for Bohemians as their second string side had too much for a disjointed St Patrick’s Athletic as they came away from Richmond Park with a 3-1 victory.

With next Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final with Cork City in mind, Bohemians manager Keith Long started a completely different XI from that which won their quarter-final at Derry City midweek.

Unchanged St Pat’s were in front on four minutes, Achille Campion heading home a Jamie Lennon free-kick.

But the young Bohemians team, with three players making debuts, passed their way into the game to level on 27 minutes.

St Pat’s didn’t deal with Paddy Kirk’s low cross from the left, Danny Grant pulled it back for 18-year-old striker Reghba to shoot home from close range.

Bohemians remained the better side into the second half and were deservedly in front on 56 minutes.

Reghba set up Grant to shoot and when goalkeeper Brendan Clarke’s parry came back out, Robbie McCourt was there to fire home the rebound.

Reghba then sealed the win on 83 minutes, collecting substitute Promise Omochere’s pass to drill past Clarke, the result moving Bohemians above St Pat’s to fifth place in the Premier Division table.

Shamrock Rovers regained third place spot courtesy of a Dan Carr goal which gave them a 1-0 win over Derry City at the Brandywell and made it a fourth straight league win for Stephen Bradley’s side.

On the pitch just minutes, substitute Carr struck for the game’s only goal on the hour when side-footing home right back Ethan Boyle’s cross.