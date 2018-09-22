Kane and Spurs put slump behind them as Brighton’s continues

Brighton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Tottenham put their mini-slump behind them as they passed a testing examination with a 2-1 win at Brighton.

Spurs had lost three games in a row for the first time under boss Mauricio Pochettino, but put things right in soaking conditions at the Amex Stadium, with Harry Kane and Erik Lamela scoring the goals.

Kane’s return to the scoresheet made it an even better evening for Spurs as his penalty in the first half ended a five-game goalless run and also drew him level with Jermain Defoe on 143 goals for the club.

There were a few nervy moments in the second half, and Anthony Knockaert got a late goal back, but the visitors survived to move back up to fifth.

Brighton scored too late to make a game of it and they have now not won in four games since seeing off Manchester United here in August.

Burnley 4 Bournemouth 0

Burnley’s Aaron Lennon scores their second goal in the premier League game against Bournemouth at Turf Moor. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Burnley ended their miserable start to the Premier League season in style with a thumping win over Bournemouth at Turf Moor to climb off the bottom of the table.

Four straight defeats and only one point from five games for last season’s seventh-placed finishers was their worst start to a top-flight campaign for nearly a century.

Bournemouth, by contrast, arrived in Lancashire in the top five after their best ever opening to a Premier League season, but quickfire goals from Matej Vydra on his full debut and Aaron Lennon late in the first half eased the nerves.

Substitute Ashley Barnes then added a late double to make it 4-0 – the first time Burnley have scored four in a game since December 2016.

Leicester 3 Huddersfield 1

Huddersfield remain without a win this season and are bottom of the Premier League after squandering an early lead to lose 3-1 at Leicester.

Mathias Jorgensen put the visitors in front early on with only their third goal of the campaign but Kelechi Iheanacho quickly equalised, marking his recall to the team with a goal.

Second-half goals from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy sealed victory for Leicester, who returned to winning ways following successive defeats.

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle’s bad-tempered protests turned ugly when a bottle thrown onto the Selhurst Park pitch struck Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the two clubs’ goalless Premier League draw.

The travelling supporters met owner Mike Ashley’s first appearance at a Newcastle game since May 2017 by launching sustained chanting against his stewardship of the Tyneside club.

After repeated chants of “You fat cockney b*****d, get out of our club” and “We want Ashley out” though, one supporter among the Newcastle enclosure

saw fit to throw a bottle at Palace right back Bissaka.

The England Under-21 star appeared unhurt by the incident and played on without issue or, it seemed, complaint.