Championship round-up: Birmingham inflict first defeat on Leeds

Che Adams scored a double to inspire Birmingham to their first win of the season and end Leeds’ unbeaten start in the Sky Bet Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are the division’s early pacesetters but they suffered their first setback as former boss Garry Monk left Elland Road with a welcome victory.

Adams netted twice before half-time to stun the home crowd and Birmingham survived eight minutes of stoppage time after Ezgjan Alioski had pulled a goal back to record a 2-1 win.

Leeds remain top after Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at home to Swansea but West Brom are on their tails after they continued their improved form with a 2-0 victory over Millwall.

The Baggies were frustrated by their visitors for long periods but Dwight Gayle broke their resistance in the 68th minute and Kieran Gibbs secured the points.

Derby overcame a slow start to inflict a 3-1 defeat on Brentford.

The Bees took the lead through Henrik Dalsgaard inside the opening minute but goals from Harry Wilson, David Nugent and Mason Mount before the break completed an impressive turnaround.

Aston Villa remain in mid-table after Sheffield Wednesday shrugged off John McGinn’s stunning equaliser to claim a 2-1 win.

After a goalless first half, McGinn’s swerving long-range volley cancelled out Marco Matias’ opener but Steven Fletcher netted the winner to hand a first home reverse of the season to Villa.

Stoke’s slow start on their return to the Championship continued as Blackburn held on for a 3-2 victory at the bet365 Stadium.

Bradley Dack’s sixth goal of the season put Rovers ahead and they appeared to be out of sight after Danny Graham and Harrison Reed struck either side of half-time.

Quickfire goals from Saido Berahino and Tom Ince gave Stoke hope heading into the final 10 minutes and they had the perfect chance to earn a point, only for Berahino to hit the bar with a last-minute penalty.

Preston suffered late heartbreak at Sheffield United as David McGoldrick earned the hosts all three points in another five-goal thriller.

Alex Neil’s side looked to have rescued a point after scoring two goals in as many minutes through Callum Robinson and Daniel Johnson late on to cancel out efforts from Billy Sharp and Chris Basham.

But McGoldrick’s low finish meant Preston left Bramall Lane empty-handed as the Blades moved up to fourth.

Reading ended their four-game losing start on home soil with a comfortable 3-0 win over Hull.

Sam Baldock’s early goal set the Royals on their way and second-half efforts from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Andy Yiadom added gloss the the result, although the hosts did lose John O’Shea to a red card in the closing stages.

Lewis Grabban scored a late penalty to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 victory over Rotherham.

But Ipswich’s wait for their first win of the season goes on after they played out a goalless draw with Bolton at Portman Road despite having a man advantage for an hour following Marc Wilson’s red card.