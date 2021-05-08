Shamrock Rovers came from behind to beat St Pats in top of table clash

Not for the first time this season, Danny Mandroiu scored a stoppage time winner as champions Shamrock Rovers came from behind to beat St Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 in the top-of-the-table clash at Richmond Park to extend their lead at the summit of the Premier Division table to five points - and lengthen their unbeaten league record to 32 games.

The in-form Chris Forrester gave St Patrick’s a fifth minute lead, sweeping home a John Mountney cross.

On what was manager Stephen Bradley’s 150th game in charge, Rovers levelled on 40 minutes through Graham Burke who cut in from the right to score with a low drive.

The game looked set for a draw until the second minute of added time when home defender Lee Desmond miscontrolled the ball on his chest to gift it to Mandroiu who showed tenacity, and no little composure, to run on and shoot low past Vitezslav Jaros from a tight angle.

Ali Coote scored twice, his first goals for the club, as Bohemians avenged an opening night defeat in Ballybofey to comfortably beat Finn Harps 4-0 at Dalymount Park.

Ross Tierney turned in a Liam Burt cross for the opening goal on 14 minutes to give Bohemians’ bright start its due regard.

Coote ran 40 yards before drilling home from the edge of the area for his first goal on 20 minutes; adding another right on 45 after an attempted clearance ricocheted to him. Captain Keith Buckley scored Bohemians’ fourth goal deep in added time.

Dane Massey and Chris Lyons, on his 28th birthday, scored twice each as Drogheda United beat Waterford 7-0 at the RSC.

Managerless Waterford fielded a team of under-19s due to their first team being ‘stood down’ as a result of two players having been deemed close contacts of a Covid-19 case.

Darragh Markey gave Drogheda a 15th minute lead before Mark Doyle doubled the advantage 10 minutes later; defender Massey finding the net within a further minute.

Lyons headed home a James Browne cross for his first of the game on 40 minutes before slotting home a penalty to make it 5-0 at half-time.

Massey added his second goal on 75 minutes with Killian Phillips scoring his first senior goal for the club to complete the facile win three minutes from time.