Liam Buckley ends second spell with St Patrick’s Athletic

Manager leaves Inchicore club ‘by mutual consent’ after six years
St Patrick’s Athletic manager Liam Buckley has left the club by mutual consent. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Liam Buckley has left the club by mutual consent. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Liam Buckley’s second spell as manager of St Patrick’s Athletic manager has ended with the club announcing that the 58-year-old had resigned his position “by mutual consent”.

Buckley, who returned six years ago to the club he had led to a league title back in 1999, had since won another championship, an FAI cup and two League Cup titles, the last of them in 2016.

Last season they struggled badly for long spells and looked for a while to be in real relegation trouble until additional investment allowed Buckley to strengthen his squad and the team ultimately finished the campaign in eighth place, four points clear of Galway United, the highest placed side to go down.

This season, the team’s form had been erratic until a run of seven consecutive defeats left them well off the pace in the race for Europe. They had shown some improvement in recent weeks, winning three and drawing one but then went down 1-3 to Bohemians last Saturday.

There is no indication as of yet as to who might be lined up to replace Buckley but former captain Ger O’Brien, now the club’s director of football, is one obviously possibility, and he will take charge until the end of the season.

Bohemians boss Keith Long, who has managed to do well with a young squad over the last couple of seasons, may emerge as a target for owner Garrett Kelleher.

In a statement the two sides thanked each other with Kelleher acknowledging Buckley’s dedication to a “brand of free flowing and passing football” which he said,“brought much entertainment and enjoyment to those who witnessed it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.