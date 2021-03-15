Graham Burke signs new three-year deal with Shamrock Rovers

Ireland international forward has been on loan at the club from Preston North End

Graham Burke has agreed a new three-year deal with Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Graham Burke has agreed a new three-year deal with Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Ireland international forward Graham Burke has agreed a new three-year deal with Airtricity League champions Shamrock Rovers with the 27-year-old now set to stay at the Tallaght club until the summer of 2024.

The Dubliner, who started his senior career at Aston Villa before returning home from Notts County to join Rovers for the first time, is currently on loan back at the Irish side having left for Preston North End on a three-year deal in 2018. He played an important part in the club’s title success last season.

With that contract now coming towards its end, the forward, who has two senior caps to his credit, has signed a pre-contract agreement that will kick in when the deal with the Championship expires in the summer.

