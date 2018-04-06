Dundalk go top with crucial win over Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk 2 Shamrock Rovers 1

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Horgan had a night to forget at Oriel Park as Dundalk moved to the top of the SSE Airtricity League table.

Ronan Finn had alarm bells ringing loudly in the Lilywhites defence in the 12th minute when he latched on to Greg Bolger’s incisive pass and skipped around Sava only to have the ball taken off his toe by the covering Sean Gannon.

Dundalk got on top up and Patrick Hoban saw an effort kiss the top of the bar after great work by Michael Duffy before the former Celtic winger hit the post with a towering header before the interval.

Stephen Kenny’s side made the breakthrough in the 52nd minute when Patrick Hoban’s effort was parried by Horgan and Robbie Benson was there to bundle home the loose ball.

Dundalk’s second was an absolute calamity for the Hoops goalkeeper, the 20-year-old watching on as Chris Shields’ low cross zipped past him and went in off the post.

Rovers set up a real grandstand finish when Daniel Carr punctured the Dundalk backline for the first time this season with 16 minutes to play and they went within a lick of paint of taking a point when Graham Burke saw a half-volley touched onto the bar by Sava.

DUNDALK: Sava; Gannon, Cleary, Folan, Massey; Shields, Benson; McGrath (O’Donnell 76), Adorjan (Mountney 64), Duffy; Hoban (Tagbajumi 82).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Horgan; Boyle, Lopes, Grace, Byrne (Miele 67); G Bolger, Finn; Coustrain (Shaw 74), Burke, Kavanagh; Carr.

Referee: Derek Tomney.

Attendance: 3,056.