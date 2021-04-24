Dundalk finally up and running with win over Drogheda

Appointed only on Friday, Ruaidhri Higgins gave Derry City an immediate bounce as their new manager with a 1-0 victory at the Showgrounds to end Sligo Rovers’ unbeaten start to the season.

Though their first win of the campaign wasn’t quite enough to lift them off the foot of the table, Derry are now level on five points with Longford Town who lost 1-0 at Waterford.

Well-organised Derry frustrated Sligo throughout a first-half that produced precious few openings.

A lively start to the second-half brought the game’s only goal six minutes in; midfielder Will Patching casually slotting home a penalty after striker David Parkhouse had been fouled inside the area.

Managerless Dundalk also secured their first win of the season as David McMillan scored and provided the assist as they beat Drogheda United 2-1 in the Louth derby at Oriel Park

Striker McMillan got his second goal in five days to give his side a 23rd minute lead, diving to head home a cross from Raivis Jurkovskis who skipped all too easily past Drogheda right-back James Brown to cross.

Drogheda conceded again on 71 minutes. Dundalk captain Chris Shields’ ball put McMillan in behind down the left to cross for South Korean Han Jeongwoo to rifle in his first goal for the club.

Chris Lyons got a goal back for Drogheda right on 90 minutes, the striker confidently shooting to the corner of the net having been slipped in by Brown.

Though they had captain Kyle Ferguson sent off, Kevin Sheedy’s Waterford beat Longford Town 1-0 at the RSC to leapfrog the midlanders in the table with a second victory of the season.

A fourth loss in five games means Longford drop to second bottom ahead of a trip to leaders St Patrick’s Athletic next Friday.

Sloppy defending cost Longford what proved the only goal of the game on nine minutes when Prince Mutswunguma intercepted a weak pass by Joe Gorman to race through to sweep a left-foot shot past Michael Kelly for the English striker’s first goal for the club.

Despite good possession, Longford struggled to create much in the final third and were almost caught at the back again in first half stoppage time.

Crisp approach play from Darragh Power and John Martin put Mutswunguma in on goal, but his shot trickled just wide.

Despite losing defender Ferguson to a straight red card for a 62nd minute elbow on Callum Thompson, Waterford defended well to hold on for victory.